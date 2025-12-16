WOERKER KILLED AS ROOF COLLAPSES

A construction worker died on the spot while two others were injured after a roof collapsed at a building site in Shamva Town Centre today, police have confirmed.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe identified the deceased as Brighton Francis of Overspill, Epworth.

The incident occurred at Stand Number 4471, Shamva Town Centre.

Insp Mundembe said Francis and two colleagues were carrying out construction work on a private building owned by Mr Richard Ngwerume (47) of 420 LDV, Shamva when tragedy struck.

The deceased had climbed onto a scaffold to work on the roof when it suddenly gave in, causing him to fall to the ground, said Insp Mundembe.

“He was struck by a metal pole during the collapse and died instantly,” he said.

Two other workers, Stephen Chipupuro (25) and Takawira Nyikayaramaba (45), both of Overspill, Epworth, were injured after being struck by falling debris.

Chipupuro sustained cuts below the right eye and on the right leg, while Nyikayaramaba suffered a cut to the right leg.

The injured men were taken to Shamva District Hospital, where hospital authorities confirmed they are in stable condition.

Police said the deceased and the injured workers were employed as general workers by Finder Construction Group, a Harare-based company.

Police attended the scene, and the body of the deceased was taken to Shamva Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting post-mortem examination.

Police said no foul play is suspected and investigations into the incident are continuing. Herald