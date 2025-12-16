TOP DJ GUNNED DOWN IN SA

After parking his vehicle, popular SA radio and TV presenter DJ Warras was approached by three unknown suspects and shot dead in Johannesburg Central on Tuesday.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot. Warrick Stock, as he was formally known, was a former 5FM and CliffCentral producer.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the news.

"It is alleged that the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

"The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

"No arrest has been made yet, and the investigation is underway." IOL