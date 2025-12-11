MADZIBABA TO BE BURIED IN CHIWESHE

Khiama Boys frontman Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria, who lost his battle against diabetes at Chitungwiza Central Hospital yesterday, will be laid to rest at a family shrine in Chiweshe on Sunday.
He was 69.
The revered
musician had been facing health challenges for months and was hailed as a
legend, mentor and hero of the arts industry, having made significant
contributions to the growth of the music industry in Zimbabwe.
Fellow
musicians, fans and neighbours, who thronged his home in Chitungwiza A
Extension, celebrated Madzibaba as a role model deserving a high-profile
send-off.
They agreed
that his legacy speaks for itself, while his body of work has left an indelible
mark on the showbiz landscape.
Leading the
tributes, his mentee Alick Macheso, described Madzibaba as an icon and hero of
the arts industry.
Fighting back
tears, Macheso referred Madzibaba as a “bridge” in the sungura genre, which
helped catapult many stars to success.
“I was among
the first to arrive after learning about his death just after 1am,” he shared
in an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub at Madzibaba’s home.
“I am who I am
because of his generosity and mentorship. I will always cherish the invaluable
lessons he taught me. He was a bridge to some of us who passed through his
hands and class.”
Macheso also
spoke fondly of Madzibaba’s wife, Margaret Gweshe, who has been left without
her loving husband.
“She looked
after me when I was young and treated me like a son. I can’t forget all she did
for me when I was a nobody,” he recalled.
As one of the
few remaining father figures in showbiz following Madzibaba’s demise and Oliver
“Tuku” Mtukudzi’s departure, Macheso said he owed much of his success to the
former Khiama Boys leader.
“My career and
journey to acclaim would be incomplete without acknowledging the fatherly role
Madzibaba played,” he stated.
“He took me
into his home, where he was both strict and loving. He always wanted me to
excel in music, and I continue to uphold that standard.”
Madzibaba’s
widow, Margaret Gweshe, was equally heartbroken.
“We have lost a
father and a pillar who served as our shield. We did our best, but sadly, there
was nothing we could do to save him,” she noted, recalling her earlier appeals
for help while Madzibaba was unwell last year.
Veteran arts
promoter Barbara “Mama Red Rose” Chikosi, who worked with both Madzibaba and
Macheso, described him as a humble role model.
“Madzibaba was
a legend whom I respected deeply. I collaborated with him on various
significant occasions, including their reunion concert with Macheso,” she
stated.
“I believe that
upcoming musicians have much to learn from Madzibaba, especially regarding
humility and focus.” Herald
