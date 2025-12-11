MADZIBABA TO BE BURIED IN CHIWESHE

Khiama Boys frontman Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria, who lost his battle against diabetes at Chitungwiza Central Hospital yesterday, will be laid to rest at a family shrine in Chiweshe on Sunday.

He was 69.

The revered musician had been facing health challenges for months and was hailed as a legend, mentor and hero of the arts industry, having made significant contributions to the growth of the music industry in Zimbabwe.

Fellow musicians, fans and neighbours, who thronged his home in Chitungwiza A Extension, celebrated Madzibaba as a role model deserving a high-profile send-off.

They agreed that his legacy speaks for itself, while his body of work has left an indelible mark on the showbiz landscape.

Leading the tributes, his mentee Alick Macheso, described Madzibaba as an icon and hero of the arts industry.

Fighting back tears, Macheso referred Madzibaba as a “bridge” in the sungura genre, which helped catapult many stars to success.

“I was among the first to arrive after learning about his death just after 1am,” he shared in an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub at Madzibaba’s home.

“I am who I am because of his generosity and mentorship. I will always cherish the invaluable lessons he taught me. He was a bridge to some of us who passed through his hands and class.”

Macheso also spoke fondly of Madzibaba’s wife, Margaret Gweshe, who has been left without her loving husband.

“She looked after me when I was young and treated me like a son. I can’t forget all she did for me when I was a nobody,” he recalled.

As one of the few remaining father figures in showbiz following Madzibaba’s demise and Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s departure, Macheso said he owed much of his success to the former Khiama Boys leader.

“My career and journey to acclaim would be incomplete without acknowledging the fatherly role Madzibaba played,” he stated.

“He took me into his home, where he was both strict and loving. He always wanted me to excel in music, and I continue to uphold that standard.”

Madzibaba’s widow, Margaret Gweshe, was equally heartbroken.

“We have lost a father and a pillar who served as our shield. We did our best, but sadly, there was nothing we could do to save him,” she noted, recalling her earlier appeals for help while Madzibaba was unwell last year.

Veteran arts promoter Barbara “Mama Red Rose” Chikosi, who worked with both Madzibaba and Macheso, described him as a humble role model.

“Madzibaba was a legend whom I respected deeply. I collaborated with him on various significant occasions, including their reunion concert with Macheso,” she stated.

“I believe that upcoming musicians have much to learn from Madzibaba, especially regarding humility and focus.” Herald