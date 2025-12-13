SB MOYO'S DEATH, SADDEST CHAPTER OF MY LIFE, SAYS CHIWENGA



VP Chiwenga says the deaths of late former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso “SB” Moyo and Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, marked one the saddest chapters of his life.

He was speaking at the wedding ceremony of Moyo’s son Sibusiso Brendon Moyo and his fiancée Tawana Mercy Gawaza in Harare yesterday.

“I want to reflect a little on my relationship with the late former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant-General Sibusiso ‘SB’ Moyo. We enjoyed a cordial relationship, from our military service to public service. Our relationship was founded on mutual trust, respect and integrity.

“It transcended our professional lives to brotherhood and we became family. I stand here today not only as guest of honour but as a father figure to Sibusiso and Tawana.”

“To our newlyweds, be each other’s strength in times of weakness. Celebrate your joys together. Comfort one another in sorrow and stand united through thick and thin, in both good times and bad,” he said.

The Vice President counselled them to surround themselves with people who uplift them.

“Marriage, much like life, will have its ups and downs. You will experience seasons of sunshine and seasons of storms. Always remember, with Christ at the centre of your marriage, no challenge is insurmountable,” he said.

“As Philippians 4:13 assures us, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ Let this promise be your anchor in difficult times.

“Build your home on the solid pillars of love, trust and care. Let forgiveness flow abundantly, communication remain open and respect be mutual.

“A happy family is created through daily acts of kindness, sacrifice and unwavering commitment. Always remember that marriage is a journey, not a destination.

“Today, we also take a moment to honour the families who have nurtured and guided Sibusiso and Tawana to this wonderful moment.

“To the Moyo and Gawaza families, we celebrate your legacy as it continues through this union. May you find joy as you witness this new chapter unfold.”

Yesterday’s wedding ceremony was graced by notable figures, including Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Energy and Power Development July Moyo, Deputy President of the Senate Lieutenant-General (Retd) Mike Nyambuya and service chiefs led by Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Emmanuel Matatu.