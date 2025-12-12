MAN BEDS BROTHER'S WIFE FOR THREE YEARS

A community court recently censured a man who allegedly seized a grinding mill, three cattle, and a goat from his brother after discovering that he had an affair with his wife, which resulted in the birth of a child.

The case was heard at Chief Makoni’s community court, where Michael Dzomba dragged his brother, Itai Mashumba, demanding the return of the property.

The two men, who belong to the same clan, have been locked in a bitter dispute since the alleged affair, which occurred during Mashumba’s troubled marriage.

Dzomba testified that Mashumba had taken the law into his own hands, bypassing proper procedures for reporting adultery and instead confiscating his property without consent.

The court heard that Dzomba admitted to having a relationship with Mashumba’s wife, which led to the birth of a child. Mashumba, however, insisted he had not acted alone.

“I did not take the matter into my own hands. I did this in the presence of Sabhuku Madziro, who also witnessed the signing of the payments,” he told the court.

Sabhuku Madziro corroborated Mashumba’s account, claiming the two parties had reached an out of court settlement and that Dzomba was now reneging.

“Dzomba had a relationship with Mashumba’s wife for three years, and they bore a child together. When I heard the case, I referred it to Headman Fusire. The two parties agreed to settle the matter out of court. That is what I know,” said Madziro.

In his ruling, Chief Makoni declared the process invalid, noting that no formal judgment had compelled Dzomba to pay Mashumba. He ordered the immediate return of the seized property.

“Courts were set up to resolve disputes between people. What Mashumba did was extortion, because Dzomba paid under duress. He should have reported the adultery case properly and had it handled by a competent court. Confrontation can lead to serious outcomes. Only the messenger of this court has the authority to attach a person’s property. Mashumba is ordered to return the beasts, goat, and grinding mill to Dzomba, and then report the adultery case properly,” ruled Chief Makoni.

Mashumba then immediately made a counter-report of adultery against Dzomba, telling the court that he saw messages in his wife’s phone where she was informing him that their last-born child was his.

He added that his wife and Dzomba had admitted the allegations.

“I saw messages in my wife’s phone – she was communicating with Dzomba, informing him that our last-born was his child, and Dzomba said that he was fine with it. My wife admitted dating Dzomba. I confronted Dzomba in the company of Sabhuku Madziro, and he admitted dating my wife.

“I informed my father-in-law, who advised me to solve the matter amicably.

My father-in-law later came and accompanied me to Dzomba’s homestead. Dzomba left us at his homestead in the afternoon, claiming that he was looking for some money, and returned the following morning. He came back with Sabhuku Madziro. We had negotiations over the matter, and we reached an agreement that he was to compensate me with three beasts, goat, and grinding mill,” said Mashumba.

Dzomba admitted to dating Mashumba’s wife, but told the court that he was doubting the child’s paternity.

“I am not denying that I dated his wife. What I am doubting is the child’s paternity because ‘tiri two-in-one ipapa’. Can this court direct us to go for DNA tests for the truth to be revealed,” he said.

Mashumba’s wife, whose name was not disclosed in court, also admitted to cheating with Dzomba and confirmed that he was the child’s father.

“Dzomba is the father of the child. I am sure because the time I was dating him, I was not sleeping with my husband,” she said.

Chief Makoni found Dzomba guilty of adultery with aggravating circumstances and ordered him to pay Mashumba three beasts.

He also ruled that the grinding mill be returned to Dzomba.

“For clarity on paternity, there is a need for a DNA test. Dzomba is fined a beast for adultery, another beast for being intimate in Mashumba’s kitchen, and another for the three years the woman was denying her husband conjugal rights while he was benefiting. The grinding mill should be returned to Dzomba. Dzomba is ordered to meet Mashumba’s US$40 cost of suit,” ruled Chief Makoni. Manica Post