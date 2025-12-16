I ATE POO : I WAS ANGRY, SAYS KAPFUPI

Freddy Manjalima, the legendary comedian popularly known as Kapfupi, has confirmed that he ate his baby’s poo and claims he did it in a fit of rage.

He told H-Metro yesterday it was his bizarre way of trying to calm himself down after he had reached a stage, during his fallout with his estranged wife Mai Nga, where he would have hurt himself.

He revealed things became so bad he even tried to kill himself.

He was responding to sensational claims made by Mai Nga, on Ollah 7’s podcast yesterday where she claimed Kapfupi ate his baby’s poo.

She said Kapfupi was a slave to booze.

“He went and lifted the kids’ pot…he took the poo of the kid using his hand and ate it,” said Mai Nga.

“I have the video in my phone. He said he wanted to show me that he was s**t.”

Mai Nga said she could not understand how a normal human could do such a thing and from there, onwards, nothing was ever the same.

H-Metro, the publication which initially broke the story that Kapfupi and Mai Nga’s marriage had collapsed, contacted the comedian to respond to the sensational claims made by his estranged wife.

Amazingly, he said it was true.

“Good, she has finally opened up now.

“Yes, I ate the poo.

“It was a better way of dealing with my anger than stabbing myself to death with a knife given the agony I was going through of witnessing my own wife cheating on me so openly.

“What she has so far dropped is just a drop.

“I am now coming with an ocean of the whole truth, I am now going to open up and tell you every grain of the truth, with full names.

“I wanted to do it today, but I can’t because today I am busy shooting my work here in Ruwa but tomorrow (today), be ready for the whole truth about it.

“The truth should also be welcomed by her new man.”

Last week, Kapfupi revealed that Mai Nga took their four kids − Loice, Stella, Freddie Jnr and Bea − along with her, leaving Kapfupi a lonely and broken man at his home.

Kapfupi has two other kids from a previous marriage to Margaret Gejo.

He claimed Mai Nga deceived him by saving her lover’s name in her phone as “Yeukai” to give an impression that the contact was a female friend.

“In her phone, she saved his name as Yeukai but his name is Tonderai.

“She was even telling him bharanzi achikarara.

“It’s something that shocked me.

“She was a person I trusted, a person I thought we would be together even in old age.

“She was confused by someone who gave her whatever confused her until she fled from me at 1am.

“I have all the V11s.” He added: “I have all the evidence. When she was contacted by my aunt, Mai Nga vakati wangu ndinaye ende zveshuwawo angaanaye.

“Paakatiza akatiza nepamuvuri.

“She told my aunt that she had a miscarriage and the pregnancy was not mine but her lover’s.

“Manheru avakatiza vaitaura nemurume uyu vachiti bharanzi achiri akavata.” H Metro