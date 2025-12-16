I ATE POO : I WAS ANGRY, SAYS KAPFUPI

Freddy Manjalima, the legendary comedian popularly known as Kapfupi, has confirmed that he ate his baby’s poo and claims he did it in a fit of rage.
He told H-Metro
yesterday it was his bizarre way of trying to calm himself down after he had
reached a stage, during his fallout with his estranged wife Mai Nga, where he
would have hurt himself.
He revealed
things became so bad he even tried to kill himself.
He was
responding to sensational claims made by Mai Nga, on Ollah 7’s podcast
yesterday where she claimed Kapfupi ate his baby’s poo.
She said
Kapfupi was a slave to booze.
“He went and
lifted the kids’ pot…he took the poo of the kid using his hand and ate it,”
said Mai Nga.
“I have the
video in my phone. He said he wanted to show me that he was s**t.”
Mai Nga said
she could not understand how a normal human could do such a thing and from
there, onwards, nothing was ever the same.
H-Metro, the
publication which initially broke the story that Kapfupi and Mai Nga’s marriage
had collapsed, contacted the comedian to respond to the sensational claims made
by his estranged wife.
Amazingly, he
said it was true.
“Good, she has
finally opened up now.
“Yes, I ate the
poo.
“It was a
better way of dealing with my anger than stabbing myself to death with a knife
given the agony I was going through of witnessing my own wife cheating on me so
openly.
“What she has
so far dropped is just a drop.
“I am now
coming with an ocean of the whole truth, I am now going to open up and tell you
every grain of the truth, with full names.
“I wanted to do
it today, but I can’t because today I am
busy shooting my work here in Ruwa but tomorrow (today), be ready for the whole
truth about it.
“The truth
should also be welcomed by her new man.”
Last week,
Kapfupi revealed that Mai Nga took their four kids − Loice, Stella, Freddie Jnr
and Bea − along with her, leaving Kapfupi a lonely and broken man at his home.
Kapfupi has two
other kids from a previous marriage to Margaret Gejo.
He claimed Mai
Nga deceived him by saving her lover’s name in her phone as “Yeukai” to give an
impression that the contact was a female friend.
“In her phone,
she saved his name as Yeukai but his name is Tonderai.
“She was even
telling him bharanzi achikarara.
“It’s something
that shocked me.
“She was a
person I trusted, a person I thought we would be together even in old age.
“She was
confused by someone who gave her whatever confused her until she fled from me
at 1am.
“I have all the
V11s.” He added: “I have all the evidence. When she was contacted by my aunt,
Mai Nga vakati wangu ndinaye ende zveshuwawo angaanaye.
“Paakatiza
akatiza nepamuvuri.
“She told my
aunt that she had a miscarriage and the pregnancy was not mine but her lover’s.
“Manheru
avakatiza vaitaura nemurume uyu vachiti bharanzi achiri akavata.” H Metro
