USA SHIFTS POLICY ON ZIM

The United States government yesterday announced a shift in its engagement policy with Zimbabwe, transitioning from a relationship that for years was defined by donor assistance to one anchored on trade and investment co-operation in various sectors of the economy, where “Zimbabwe could make a great partner”.
US Ambassador
to Zimbabwe Ms Pamela Tremont said in an interview that her country is now
focusing on exploring more trade opportunities, which are significant in the
agriculture and tourism sectors where US companies are also involved.
She revealed
that the US is now transitioning its foreign policy under President Donald
Trump’s administration to one that is more partnership-based and balanced to
the benefit of the two countries.
“We are looking
to partner with the Zimbabwean government on policy and trade issues across the
board. And we think Zimbabwe could make a great partner in many of those
things.
“The US has
been a reliable and dependable partner for Zimbabwe for 45 years, and we were
the largest bilateral donor, including now, even after our significant cuts in
aid to Zimbabwe, we are still the largest bilateral donor. But we are
transitioning that relationship to one based on assistance, to one based on
true partnership,” Amb Tremont said.
Since returning
to office on January 20, President Trump’s administration has been drifting
away from the traditional use of force, coercion and imposition of the Western
liberal ideology by the US on other countries, instead preferring mutual
co-operation.
Also, Zimbabwe
has made significant diplomatic strides under the Second Republic led by
President Mnangagwa in engaging and re-engaging with states perceived to be
hostile to its interests under the “friend to all and an enemy to none” policy.
Amb Tremont
highlighted that there are opportunities for US companies in Zimbabwe to secure
supply chains for critical minerals if they “found a good reason to come here”.
As part of
resetting Zimbabwe-US relations, Amb Tremont said her country will continue
investing in the health sector; however, in the next five years, it will
transition all responsibility to the Zimbabwean government. Other areas the two
countries will focus on are private sector opportunities and policy issues,
among them migration.
“There are
several policy areas where we can work together more deeply. A huge one is
migration, including asylum, abuse of the asylum system, uncontrolled
migration, but particularly trafficking in persons, which we know has been a
problem in Zimbabwe. An issue in which we are pretty like-minded,” Amb Tremont
added.
The US said it
will cooperate with Zimbabwe on other issues that include violations of
borders, religious extremism and persecution of religious minorities. Herald
