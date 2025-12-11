USA SHIFTS POLICY ON ZIM

The United States government yesterday announced a shift in its engagement policy with Zimbabwe, transitioning from a relationship that for years was defined by donor assistance to one anchored on trade and investment co-operation in various sectors of the economy, where “Zimbabwe could make a great partner”.

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Pamela Tremont said in an interview that her country is now focusing on exploring more trade opportunities, which are significant in the agriculture and tourism sectors where US companies are also involved.

She revealed that the US is now transitioning its foreign policy under President Donald Trump’s administration to one that is more partnership-based and balanced to the benefit of the two countries.

“We are looking to partner with the Zimbabwean government on policy and trade issues across the board. And we think Zimbabwe could make a great partner in many of those things.

“The US has been a reliable and dependable partner for Zimbabwe for 45 years, and we were the largest bilateral donor, including now, even after our significant cuts in aid to Zimbabwe, we are still the largest bilateral donor. But we are transitioning that relationship to one based on assistance, to one based on true partnership,” Amb Tremont said.

Since returning to office on January 20, President Trump’s administration has been drifting away from the traditional use of force, coercion and imposition of the Western liberal ideology by the US on other countries, instead preferring mutual co-operation.

Also, Zimbabwe has made significant diplomatic strides under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa in engaging and re-engaging with states perceived to be hostile to its interests under the “friend to all and an enemy to none” policy.

Amb Tremont highlighted that there are opportunities for US companies in Zimbabwe to secure supply chains for critical minerals if they “found a good reason to come here”.

As part of resetting Zimbabwe-US relations, Amb Tremont said her country will continue investing in the health sector; however, in the next five years, it will transition all responsibility to the Zimbabwean government. Other areas the two countries will focus on are private sector opportunities and policy issues, among them migration.

“There are several policy areas where we can work together more deeply. A huge one is migration, including asylum, abuse of the asylum system, uncontrolled migration, but particularly trafficking in persons, which we know has been a problem in Zimbabwe. An issue in which we are pretty like-minded,” Amb Tremont added.

The US said it will cooperate with Zimbabwe on other issues that include violations of borders, religious extremism and persecution of religious minorities. Herald