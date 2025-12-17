WAR VETS LEADER ATTACKS ED'S CAR GIVEAWAYS

The leader of a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Andreas Mathibela, has condemned vehicle donations by government officials and private individuals, describing such gestures as politically motivated and out of touch with Zimbabweans' pressing needs.
Speaking at the
launch of a new initiative to support struggling war veterans, Mathibela
emphasised that the former freedom fighters are not seeking handouts but
recognition for their contribution to the liberation struggle.
“I am only
seeing a few individuals who are doing that [donating cars], and they are doing
it for political mileage. I hope it is not the government that is doing this,”
Mathibela said.
“If it is the
government, it is very unfortunate. Their priorities then would not really be
the right priorities because, as we speak, we have the healthcare services
which are almost in shambles. We have our road network, our railway network. It
really needs intensive rehabilitation.”
President
Emmerson Mnangagwa has been dishing out vehicles to Zanu PF affiliates,
football captains and people with disabilities.
Businessman
Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei have also donated cars.
Mathibela
argued that such donations benefit only a few, leaving the majority of
Zimbabweans in the cold.
“If the
government is behind this, I don’t know what they want to achieve. That’s why I
hope I am proved wrong,” he added.
“If it is the
government that is busy dishing out those vehicles, I do not know what they
want to achieve because the majority of Zimbabweans are not benefiting from
such gestures. That's why I don’t believe it is the government. I only hope I
am proved wrong,” he said.
The new
veterans’ initiative, Mathibela said, was a self-help effort aimed at
addressing long-standing gaps in welfare, as many former fighters have been
largely forgotten.
“We have taken
it upon ourselves to help each other. We are now on our own. The community,
society and the appreciation of the sacrifices that were made by former freedom
fighters have since been forgotten,” he said.
“That small
gesture will go a long way. We will be approaching people for support and we
hope they extend a hand.”
“That small
gesture will go a long way. It's a form of appeal. We will be approaching you
and we hope you will extend your hand and support the initiative.
Mathibela
acknowledged that the reputation of war veterans has been tarnished by a few,
but most of them are struggling.
“Maybe about 80
or 90% of us are not anywhere near good leaders. We have done our part. And all
we ask for now is just that appreciation for the contribution that we made
during our time,” he said.
Calling on the
government to do more, Mathibela stressed that the fight for economic freedom
remains incomplete for most veterans.
“The average
former freedom fighter has nothing to show for it. To be more honest, they have
nothing to show for it. Not that we are entitled to a comfortable life, but the
reason why we went to war in the first place is to help them attain economic
freedom. And that's what the majority of us have not benefited from up to this
day,” he said. Newsday
