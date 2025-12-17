WAR VETS LEADER ATTACKS ED'S CAR GIVEAWAYS



The leader of a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Andreas Mathibela, has condemned vehicle donations by government officials and private individuals, describing such gestures as politically motivated and out of touch with Zimbabweans' pressing needs.

Speaking at the launch of a new initiative to support struggling war veterans, Mathibela emphasised that the former freedom fighters are not seeking handouts but recognition for their contribution to the liberation struggle.

“I am only seeing a few individuals who are doing that [donating cars], and they are doing it for political mileage. I hope it is not the government that is doing this,” Mathibela said.

“If it is the government, it is very unfortunate. Their priorities then would not really be the right priorities because, as we speak, we have the healthcare services which are almost in shambles. We have our road network, our railway network. It really needs intensive rehabilitation.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been dishing out vehicles to Zanu PF affiliates, football captains and people with disabilities.

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei have also donated cars.

Mathibela argued that such donations benefit only a few, leaving the majority of Zimbabweans in the cold.

“If the government is behind this, I don’t know what they want to achieve. That’s why I hope I am proved wrong,” he added.

“If it is the government that is busy dishing out those vehicles, I do not know what they want to achieve because the majority of Zimbabweans are not benefiting from such gestures. That's why I don’t believe it is the government. I only hope I am proved wrong,” he said.

The new veterans’ initiative, Mathibela said, was a self-help effort aimed at addressing long-standing gaps in welfare, as many former fighters have been largely forgotten.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to help each other. We are now on our own. The community, society and the appreciation of the sacrifices that were made by former freedom fighters have since been forgotten,” he said.

“That small gesture will go a long way. We will be approaching people for support and we hope they extend a hand.”

"That small gesture will go a long way. It's a form of appeal. We will be approaching you and we hope you will extend your hand and support the initiative.

Mathibela acknowledged that the reputation of war veterans has been tarnished by a few, but most of them are struggling.

“Maybe about 80 or 90% of us are not anywhere near good leaders. We have done our part. And all we ask for now is just that appreciation for the contribution that we made during our time,” he said.

Calling on the government to do more, Mathibela stressed that the fight for economic freedom remains incomplete for most veterans.

“The average former freedom fighter has nothing to show for it. To be more honest, they have nothing to show for it. Not that we are entitled to a comfortable life, but the reason why we went to war in the first place is to help them attain economic freedom. And that's what the majority of us have not benefited from up to this day,” he said. Newsday