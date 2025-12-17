TWO BREAK INTO, STEAL FROM SAFARI TENTS

Two men are facing unlawful entry and theft charges after allegedly breaking into several tents at Vundu Bush Safari Camp in Mana Pools in September last year.

According to court documents, Ephraim Maronga (45) and Clayton Kapesa (44) are alleged to have broke into the tents of several tourists, stealing valuable items including cameras, lenses, watches and cash.

The stolen items include a custom belt knife, a Karrimor SF30 backpack, a Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire watch, a khaki pouch, a magnesium fire lighter, two Condor first aid kits, an Itel mobile cellphone and two firearm certificates.

The complainants, Mark Beau Friend, Andrew Skillen, Juliet Morton Turner, Valerie Snyder, Murray Nicholas, Stuber Steven, Jonathan Paul Sammon and Elizabeth Morton Turner, reported that thieves broken their tents and stole some items. The value of the stolen items was estimated to be more than US$10 000.

Friend, a guide at the safari camp, reported that he had retired to bed in his tent on the night of September 10, 2024, when Maronga and Kapesa allegedly cut his tent and stole his belongings.

Skillen said the accused persons stole two Canon camera bodies, two Canon lenses and US$250.

Turner added that Maronga and Kapesa got away with a khaki backpack with a camera, two Fuji camera bodies, two Fuji lenses and US$1 000, while Snyder indicated that the accused stole three Fuji camera bodies, three Fuji lenses and US$800.

Nicholas' report said the accused persons stole 20 loaves of bread and six 300ml soft drinks, while Steven accused them of stealing two backpacks, two duffle bags, a camera bag and US$800.

Sammon reported that Maronga and Kapesa stole two bags containing a Nikon D7200 camera, two 128GB memory cards and US$2 500.

Turner said the accused got away with a khaki backpack with a camera, two Fuji camera bodies, a Leica Q2 camera and US$1 000.

The two accused persons were arrested in Zambia after being intercepted by Zambia Wildlife Authority officials while in possession of the stolen items.

They are facing nine counts of unlawful entry and theft, and are in custody.

It is the State’s case that Maronga and Kapesa connived with Abel Marikopo, who is still at large, to commit the crimes.

The court heard that the accused persons used an unknown sharp object to cut tents before stealing the goods. Newsday