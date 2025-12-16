GUARD BEATEN UP IN PUBLIC URINATING ROW

Two men allegedly savagely assaulted a security guard who tried to stop them from urinating at the premises he was guarding.
The two—
Tanyarwadzwa Mupfurira and Munyaradzi Masukume — were not asked to plead when
they appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.
The complainant
is Albert Taruvinga, a security guard.
Allegations are
that on Monday, at around midnight at Hardwich Premises along Samora Machel
Avenue in Harare, the two men stopped at the premises.
Taruvinga
approached the duo and asked them what they were doing at the premises, which
he was guarding.
Mupfurira told
Taruvinga that he wanted to urinate at the place.
He allegedly
withdrew a spanner from the car.
Taruvinga
claims he was then assaulted by an object on the left side of his ribs.
The two men
then fled from the scene after they saw some police officers who were on
patrol. Taruvinga sustained a broken rib and arm.
Takudzwa
Jambawo appeared for the State. H Metro
