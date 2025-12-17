HER BOOKS WERE IN ORDER : AGENT CLEARED OF ECONET THEFT

Medeline Magadza (32), an Econet Insurance agent has been cleared of ZiG 1 171 771.60 theft from her employer. Magadza was charged with theft of trust property under Section 113(2)(b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

Magadza of Greenside, Mutare was discharged by Mutare Magistrate Perseverance Makala at the end of the State case.

She was acquitted after her lawyer, Memory Mandingwa of Mhungu and Associates produced emails and WhatsApp chats between Magadza and her direct supervisor, which proved that she had accounted for the money and her books were in order.

Magistrate Makala said the state failed to prove a prima facie case as there seemed to be an understanding between the accused and her direct supervisor, which was shown in the emails and WhatsApp chat messages.

She added that in terms of Section 198 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [Chapter 9:07] where at the end of the state case the court considers that there is no evidence that the accused committed the offence, it has no discretion but to acquit the accused.

Magadza was an independent insurance agent responsible for selling insurance products and facilitating vehicle insurance and the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) vehicle license renewals on behalf of Econet Insurance.

Allegations were that between June 1, 2024 and April 30, 2025, Magadza not only failed to remit proceeds of Econet Insurance motor vehicle insurance policies sold to clients but also converted the funds for her personal use.

Gift Zumbika who is employed by Econet Zimbabwe in the Regional Security and Investigations Department and was a witness in the case produced documents suggesting that Magadza had failed to remit the money to the organisation.

Magadza, however produced emails and WhatsApp chats between her and direct supervisor that accounted for the money.

Zumbika said he was not privy to the detailed emails produced on court. Masvingo Mirror