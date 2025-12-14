MAI NGA IS A PROSTITUTE, SAYS KAPFUPI



Comedian Kapfupi has described his estranged wife Mai Nga as a “prostitute” after she dumped him at 1am and walked into the arms of her lover.

The lover has only been identified as Tonderai.

Mai Nga also took their four kids − Loice, Stella, Freddie Jnr and Bea − along with her, leaving Kapfupi a lonely and broken man at his home.

Kapfupi has two other kids from a previous marriage to Margaret Gejo.

“She is a prostitute,” Kapfupi, whose real name is Freddie Manjalima, told H-Metro in an exclusive interview.

He claimed Mai Nga deceived him by saving her lover’s name in her phone as “Yeukai” to give an impression that the contact was a female friend.

“In her phone, she saved his name as Yeukai but his name is Tonderai. She was even telling him bharanzi achikarara. It’s something that shocked me. She was a person I trusted, a person I thought we would be together even in old age.

“She was confused by someone who gave her whatever confused her until she fled from me at 1am. I have all the V11s.”

He added: “I have all the evidence. When she was contacted by my aunt, Mai Nga vakati wangu ndinaye ende zveshuwawo angaanaye.

“Paakatiza akatiza nepamuvuri. She told my aunt that she had a miscarriage and the pregnancy was not mine but her lover’s.

“Manheru avakatiza vaitaura nemurume uyu vachiti bharanzi achiri akavata.”

Kapfupi claims Mai Nga was impregnated by her lover even when they were still living together as husband and wife.

“She said he had a miscarriage but it was this guy’s pregnancy. This guy threatened me but I will expose him with the passage of time.

“Even if he is a law enforcement person, is he allowed to take other people’s wives?

“We will talk about that but if I die then it’s because of this guy.”

We asked Kapfupi to address reports claiming that Mai Nga dumped him because he was no longer satisfying her in bed.

He said: “I don’t know, if that is the case then she found what is right for her and we say congratulations.

“However, the love that I was giving her, if she finds it from this Yeukai, I don’t know.

“I will reveal his name, he is a big guy who has a big position, he insulted me, said he will sue me but I’m coming for him, whatever it costs.

“He went into my bedroom knowingly, insulted me, he knew she was my wife, she took my wife, he must kill me.

“He must also lose his wife, she should know about this, his family should also collapse just like the way my family collapsed.

“If I meet this guy, I don’t know what will happen, I have a small body but when we meet, this Yeukai, or Tonderai, he should be careful.

“He has tormented my family. Let him keep his ‘prostitute’, I hope there won’t be someone who is also going to come and seduce Mai Nga and tell her that her lover is nothing.

“This is what happened to me. But this has really pained me in a very big way.”

Kapfupi said he is planning to hit back in a big way.

“He knew that this is Kapfupi’s wife and if push comes to shove I will go on social media or even sing a song about this guy.

“They have destroyed my work, they have destroyed my family but it’s okay.

“I was working with Mai Nga and now I have to find a replacement.”

Asked if he was prepared to accept Mai Nga back, if such a window was opened, Kapfupi said: “I don’t love someone who would have been taken by someone else. She is now someone else’s wife, I won’t take her back.”

It’s not the first time that Kapfupi has found himself having to deal with challenges in his marriage.

When his first marriage to Margaret Gejo collapsed, her relatives made sensational claims that the comedian kidnapped the couple’s kids.

Kapfupi took his kids when he found out that Margaret had remarried.

Now, he is dealing with a similar explosive case in which another marriage has collapsed. H Metro