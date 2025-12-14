MAI NGA IS A PROSTITUTE, SAYS KAPFUPI

Comedian Kapfupi has described his estranged wife Mai Nga as a “prostitute” after she dumped him at 1am and walked into the arms of her lover.
The lover has
only been identified as Tonderai.
Mai Nga also
took their four kids − Loice, Stella, Freddie Jnr and Bea − along with her,
leaving Kapfupi a lonely and broken man at his home.
Kapfupi has two
other kids from a previous marriage to Margaret Gejo.
“She is a
prostitute,” Kapfupi, whose real name is Freddie Manjalima, told H-Metro in an
exclusive interview.
He claimed Mai
Nga deceived him by saving her lover’s name in her phone as “Yeukai” to give an
impression that the contact was a female friend.
“In her phone,
she saved his name as Yeukai but his name is Tonderai. She was even telling him
bharanzi achikarara. It’s something that shocked me. She was a person I
trusted, a person I thought we would be together even in old age.
“She was
confused by someone who gave her whatever confused her until she fled from me
at 1am. I have all the V11s.”
He added: “I
have all the evidence. When she was contacted by my aunt, Mai Nga vakati wangu
ndinaye ende zveshuwawo angaanaye.
“Paakatiza
akatiza nepamuvuri. She told my aunt that she had a miscarriage and the
pregnancy was not mine but her lover’s.
“Manheru
avakatiza vaitaura nemurume uyu vachiti bharanzi achiri akavata.”
Kapfupi claims
Mai Nga was impregnated by her lover even when they were still living together
as husband and wife.
“She said he
had a miscarriage but it was this guy’s pregnancy. This guy threatened me but I
will expose him with the passage of time.
“Even if he is
a law enforcement person, is he allowed to take other people’s wives?
“We will talk
about that but if I die then it’s because of this guy.”
We asked
Kapfupi to address reports claiming that Mai Nga dumped him because he was no
longer satisfying her in bed.
He said: “I
don’t know, if that is the case then she found what is right for her and we say
congratulations.
“However, the
love that I was giving her, if she finds it from this Yeukai, I don’t know.
“I will reveal
his name, he is a big guy who has a big position, he insulted me, said he will
sue me but I’m coming for him, whatever it costs.
“He went into
my bedroom knowingly, insulted me, he knew she was my wife, she took my wife,
he must kill me.
“He must also
lose his wife, she should know about this, his family should also collapse just
like the way my family collapsed.
“If I meet this
guy, I don’t know what will happen, I have a small body but when we meet, this
Yeukai, or Tonderai, he should be careful.
“He has
tormented my family. Let him keep his ‘prostitute’, I hope there won’t be
someone who is also going to come and seduce Mai Nga and tell her that her
lover is nothing.
“This is what
happened to me. But this has really pained me in a very big way.”
Kapfupi said he
is planning to hit back in a big way.
“He knew that
this is Kapfupi’s wife and if push comes to shove I will go on social media or
even sing a song about this guy.
“They have
destroyed my work, they have destroyed my family but it’s okay.
“I was working
with Mai Nga and now I have to find a replacement.”
Asked if he was
prepared to accept Mai Nga back, if such a window was opened, Kapfupi said: “I
don’t love someone who would have been taken by someone else. She is now
someone else’s wife, I won’t take her back.”
It’s not the
first time that Kapfupi has found himself having to deal with challenges in his
marriage.
When his first
marriage to Margaret Gejo collapsed, her relatives made sensational claims that
the comedian kidnapped the couple’s kids.
Kapfupi took
his kids when he found out that Margaret had remarried.
Now, he is
dealing with a similar explosive case in which another marriage has collapsed.
