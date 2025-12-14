WOMEN BARRED FROM MADZIBABA'S BURIAL CEREMONY

They were a big part of his fan base but, when the time came to say goodbye to Sungura godfather Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria at his final resting place here yesterday, the women were barred from the burial ceremony.
The burial was
held in a manner that honours his deep cultural roots.
Following the
tradition of a Muslim burial, Madzibaba’s final send-off was a blend of
reverence and cultural significance.
His body was
wrapped in a white cloth, reflecting the customs upheld by village elders who
guided the ceremony.
The elders
insisted on adhering to traditional practices, demonstrating the community’s
respect for their customs.
In a poignant
display of these traditions, women were barred from the burial site.
The ceremony
for the 69-year-old musician was a fitting tribute to a man who has profoundly
influenced the music industry.
Many will
remember this day long into the future, filled with heartfelt tributes and
celebrations of a life dedicated to music and mentorship.
Madzibaba’s
legacy as a transformative figure in the music scene was evident as notable
artists gathered to pay their last respects. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment