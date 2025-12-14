WOMEN BARRED FROM MADZIBABA'S BURIAL CEREMONY



They were a big part of his fan base but, when the time came to say goodbye to Sungura godfather Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria at his final resting place here yesterday, the women were barred from the burial ceremony.

The burial was held in a manner that honours his deep cultural roots.

Following the tradition of a Muslim burial, Madzibaba’s final send-off was a blend of reverence and cultural significance.

His body was wrapped in a white cloth, reflecting the customs upheld by village elders who guided the ceremony.

The elders insisted on adhering to traditional practices, demonstrating the community’s respect for their customs.

In a poignant display of these traditions, women were barred from the burial site.

The ceremony for the 69-year-old musician was a fitting tribute to a man who has profoundly influenced the music industry.

Many will remember this day long into the future, filled with heartfelt tributes and celebrations of a life dedicated to music and mentorship.

Madzibaba’s legacy as a transformative figure in the music scene was evident as notable artists gathered to pay their last respects. H Metro