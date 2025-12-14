MADZIBABA ZAKARIA LAID TO REST



Sungura music icon, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, has been laid to rest at his rural home in Chavhakaire village, Chiweshe, where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects.

His final journey was marked by celebration and remembrance, as fans and community members came together to honour the life and legacy of the music legend.

Prominent artistes were among the mourners who gave glowing tributes to the Sungura ace.

“I am deeply saddened by the departure of Madzibaba Zakaria. He was a brother, but also like a father and mother to me. He shaped my career. I am deeply saddened by his departure. I worked with him from 1984,” musician, Alec Macheso said.

“I knew this man even before he started music way back, which is why I came to lay him to rest,” musician Hosea Chipanga said.

“Madzibaba Zakaria was an inspiration to me; he shaped my career. I know why he was called Senior Lecturer because when I joined the industry, he urged me to be strong, especially being a woman,” musician, Loveness Mainato said.

“Madzibaba was a father to me by way of being older and by way of being a leader in the industry,” Musician, Simon Mutambi said.

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria’s wife, Margaret, who was married to the late musician for 45 years, led relatives in paying tribute to her husband.





“We were married in 1980, and he is one person who taught me that forgiveness is an important thing, and he taught me to work with my hands, he urged me not to eat what I have not worked for. I was short-tempered, but he changed me. I met him while I was in music, and we even sang together at one time,” wife, Magaret Chiroro said.

“My father was a soft-spoken man; even if you spoke to him harshly, he would reply in a soft way. I am greatly pained by his passing on,” daughter, Rudo Zakaria said.

“When I first got into the family, I used to cook for 32 people, because he used to look after many people. If he looked after 30 people, there would come a new group, so my father-in-law was full of love,” daughter-in-law, Herrina Makonese said.

Music promoters, politicians and many other stakeholders paid tribute to the musician.

“He valued work above money. As a promoter, I worked well with him, and we once went to Mozambique together,” Music promoter Patson Chimbodza said.

“We thank the senior lecturer for the work he did; he was a living example of the well-disciplined artistes. He kept time, he was an example to the youngsters, so we hope the young will learn from his legacy,” Director Arts Promotions and Development, NACZ, Barbara Gotore said.

“On behalf of the ruling party in Mashonaland Central, we are mourning the loss of a celebrated musician whom we worked well with, and he supported us,” ZANU-PF Mashonaland Central Province, Cde Brian Jonga said.

As Mazowe RDC, we say we are at a loss. He put our district on the map, and we have been robbed of a big man in our area,” Mazowe RDC Chairperson, Cde John Mudzonga said.

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria died at the age of 69, after battling diabetes and hypertension.

He leaves an indelible mark on the music industry from his career spanning over 50 years.

Zakaria’s burial was done in line with the Muslim culture, with women not allowed when the final rites were performed. ZBC