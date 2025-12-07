BUSINESSMAN WHO HIRED ROBBERS JAILED

Harare businessman Paul Zhou hired a Toyota Fortuner and a lodge for slain armed robber Godknows Machingura and his gang to help them rob another businessman Paul Chimbodza.
Zhou, who was
also kept abreast of the operation through text messages he received from
Machingura, will now spend eight years in jail for his role in conspiring to
rob Chimbodza. He was facing two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery
and was convicted on both by Harare regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere.
He sentenced
him to six years in prison on each count.
Magistrate
Manuwere, however, suspended four years on condition that he doesn’t commit a
similar offence in the next five years.
Eight years are
effective.
Zhou, 55 was
being charged together with some South African nationals – Ndiafhi Makhado 39,
Andrew Masubelele 38, and Emmanuel Makamo 22.
Magistrate
Manuwere cleared the South Africans of any wrongdoing
He said the
evidence produced showed that Zhou conspired with slain armed robber Machingura
to try and rob Chimbodza.
“Zhou played a
significant role, together with slain armed robber Godknows Machingura, and the
State has managed to prove that Machingura wanted to rob the complainant.
“Zhou booked a
lodge for Machingura on November 6, 2022, and on November 22, he hired a gold Fortuner for Godknows
Machingura.
“This is the
car that the complainant saw as he was exercising in the morning, which was
then chased by detectives.
“The same car
was driven once again around the complainant’s residence and on December 19,
Machingura sent Zhou a WhatsApp message about the complainant’s vehicle, a
Toyota GD6, which was at his mine in Shamva.
“All this shows
Machingura wanted to rob the complainant and Zhou played active participation.
“Zhou’s defence
was dubious because his association with Machingura wasn’t clear. Why would he
hire a vehicle for them when they had theirs with South African plates?
“There’s proof
beyond reasonable doubt that he connived with Machingura.
“Makamo was in
South Africa and it’s not in dispute that no one saw him in Harare or at the
scene.
“Makhado and
Masubelele were in Zimbabwe as shown on their passports but no one saw them in
Harare or at the scene or with Machingura and their alibi that they were in
Beitbridge and Bulawayo is reasonable.”
The gang was
arrested after the police was tipped off that they were planning to rob
Chimbodza.
The police
raided a guest house that they had booked and a shoot-out occurred.
Machingura and
Jabulani Ngobeni were shot dead. H Metro
