BUSINESSMAN WHO HIRED ROBBERS JAILED

Harare businessman Paul Zhou hired a Toyota Fortuner and a lodge for slain armed robber Godknows Machingura and his gang to help them rob another businessman Paul Chimbodza.

Zhou, who was also kept abreast of the operation through text messages he received from Machingura, will now spend eight years in jail for his role in conspiring to rob Chimbodza. He was facing two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was convicted on both by Harare regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

He sentenced him to six years in prison on each count.

Magistrate Manuwere, however, suspended four years on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Eight years are effective.

Zhou, 55 was being charged together with some South African nationals – Ndiafhi Makhado 39, Andrew Masubelele 38, and Emmanuel Makamo 22.

Magistrate Manuwere cleared the South Africans of any wrongdoing

He said the evidence produced showed that Zhou conspired with slain armed robber Machingura to try and rob Chimbodza.

“Zhou played a significant role, together with slain armed robber Godknows Machingura, and the State has managed to prove that Machingura wanted to rob the complainant.

“Zhou booked a lodge for Machingura on November 6, 2022, and on November 22, he hired a gold Fortuner for Godknows Machingura.

“This is the car that the complainant saw as he was exercising in the morning, which was then chased by detectives.

“The same car was driven once again around the complainant’s residence and on December 19, Machingura sent Zhou a WhatsApp message about the complainant’s vehicle, a Toyota GD6, which was at his mine in Shamva.

“All this shows Machingura wanted to rob the complainant and Zhou played active participation.

“Zhou’s defence was dubious because his association with Machingura wasn’t clear. Why would he hire a vehicle for them when they had theirs with South African plates?

“There’s proof beyond reasonable doubt that he connived with Machingura.

“Makamo was in South Africa and it’s not in dispute that no one saw him in Harare or at the scene.

“Makhado and Masubelele were in Zimbabwe as shown on their passports but no one saw them in Harare or at the scene or with Machingura and their alibi that they were in Beitbridge and Bulawayo is reasonable.”

The gang was arrested after the police was tipped off that they were planning to rob Chimbodza.

The police raided a guest house that they had booked and a shoot-out occurred.

Machingura and Jabulani Ngobeni were shot dead. H Metro