DOC CLEARED OF FAKING BLOOD TEST RESULTS

For the past five years, Dr Michael Mandaza has lived through a thunderstorm – facing the possibility of going to jail, deregistration and humiliation.

He was facing two fraud charges in which he was being accused of faking results of tests conducted on two patients at his hospital.

He owns Pacific 24 Hours Hospital in Mabvuku and the allegations were damning.

When investigators raided his hospital, they seized 40,000 patient files.

In the first count, the allegations were that on May 22, 2020, Dr Mandaza allegedly duped his patient, Sandra Bed.

“It was alleged that the accused, with an intent to defraud his patient Sandra Bed, misrepresented to the complainant that, after taking blood samples from her renal function tests, he was going to take them to a registered Medical Laboratory for tests.

“But, the accused did not do so, instead, the accused manufactured fictitious computer-generated results, using his laptop, which he endorsed on a non-existent sampling diagnostics Laboratory letter head which he also authenticated by date stamping with a date stamp which he kept in his drugs locker.”

The second count had a similar ringing tone.

“It’s alleged on the 11th of February 2021 and at Pacific 24 hours Hospital Mabvuku Harare the accused, with an intent to defraud his patient Simbisai Chisuwe, misrepresented to the complainant that after taking blood samples from her renal function tests he was going to take them to a registered Medical Laboratory for tests.

“But, the accused did not do so. Instead, on the 13th of February 2021, the accused manufactured fictitious computer-generated results, using his laptop, which he endorsed on a non-existent sampling diagnostics Laboratory letter head”

In his defence outline, Dr Mandaza said he did not make any misrepresentation to the complainants.

He claimed this was a fabricated case from his enemies who raised false alarms to ZACC and ZIMRA.

Around 40,000 files were seized by ZACC officials and only three were said to have contained fake results.

The witness accounts

Justice Hungwe noted that Sandra Bed said she was summoned to an interview by ZACC officers who informed her that she had been issued with fake results by Dr Mandaza.

She, however, told court that she was not shown which results were being referred to.

She said Dr Mandaza has been her doctor for a long time and he had always discharged his duties in a professional manner.

Shepherd Gumiro represented the Health Profession Authority and told the court he was called by ZACC officials and was asked about a certain laboratory which was registered along Robson Manyika.

He said he checked their register and found out that the laboratory was not registered.

Fungai Makotore, an inspector at Health Professions Authority, told the court they visited Dr Mandaza’s residential address and business premises, where patient files, expired medicines and a stamp were confiscated.

The confiscated stamp had an address which they could not locate and she said it raised suspicion.

Under cross examination, she was asked if she had witnessed the stamp being recovered, and she told the court she was only informed a stamp had been recovered but she did not see it and did not know how it was recovered.

Shingai Mudede, the principal investigating officer at ZACC, said he received a tip-off on the malpractice by Dr Mandaza and visited his hospital.

A number of files were seized and three files, said Mudede, matched the allegations.

Mudede said further investigations revealed that the results were from a non-existing lab and, therefore, they were fake results.

Mudede said evidence from a laptop was also recovered and was taken for forensic examination and the documents which were retrieved matched the allegations.

However, these documents were not shown in court.

Dr Mandaza claimed the tip-off was made by some disgruntled employees he had fired.

The doctor denied any knowledge about the existence of the stamp in question and said the locks of the cabinet had been changed without his knowledge.

He claimed his files were seized and taken away for close to three months and, during all that time, the ZACC officials were in possession of the files.

He claimed the three suspicious results could have been tampered with during the time the files were in the hands of the ZACC officials.

Grace Mbaimbai, who was employed by the hospital, told the court the stamp was recovered from was a public space, which was accessible to all hospital staff members.

She said it was not assigned to a specific doctor.

The ruling

Justice Hungwe, in his ruling, said:

“In criminal litigation, the State bears the onus to prove the guilt of an accused beyond reasonable doubt.

“That includes to prove the essential elements to the charge and the accused actus reas and mens rea to commit the offence, that is the act itself and the intention to commit the offence.

“After leading evidence, the court should not be left guessing on whether the offence was committed by accused or not. Accused should be successfully linked to the said offence. To do so the State can lead real, direct evidence or circumstantial evidence to substantiate its allegations.

“The accused is only required to give a probable defence to the allegations which does not necessarily has to be true.

“In this case, the State was tasked to establish a link between this accused and the fake results, whether the accused was responsible for the same.”

He added: “In this case, it is the court’s view the State did not manage to do so, at least, to the extent of reasonable doubt.

“In that there was no evidence led as to why the stamp had been attributed to accused.

“There was no evidence to exclude the possibility that it could have been the act of any other employee at the hospital.

“Moreso, the said documents were not tendered before the court for the court to acquaint itself as to what was being referred to as the fake results.

“The chain of custody of the seized documents was also put to question, the State was not able to illustrate to the court how after seizure the patient files were handled so as to exclude the possibility of any tempering with the same.

“The accused denied any involved in the manufacture and presentation of the said results and it was the duty of the State to prove otherwise.

“This is one typical case where the accused defence seems probable and the state was unable to disprove it as not probable.

“In the circumstances, then it is the court’s view the State failed to discharge its onus and accused is hereby found not guilty and acquitted in both counts.” H Metro