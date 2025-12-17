TWO BROTHERS FLEE AFTER MURDER

Two Mberengwa brothers, Patrick and Perfect Dhibhi are on the run after allegedly stabbing and killing Anele Moyo (25) on Sunday.

Midlands Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Xolani Dube confirmed the incident that happened at Bvute Business Centre around 5pm to Masvingo Mirror.

Dube said that Police has since launched a manhunt for the brothers from Shayamabvudzi Village, Chief Bvute, Mberengwa and are appealing for assistance from the public to apprehend the duo.

Moyo of Munyamani Village, Chief Chizungu was stabbed several times all over the body.

Dube added that it is not clear what led to the altercation that resulted in Moyo’s death.

Circumstances are that Moyo has a misunderstanding with Perfect and the misunderstanding deteriorated into a fist fight.

Perfect’s older brother, Patrick intervened, tripped Moyo to the ground, produced a knife from his pockets and stabbed Moyo several times all over the body.

Moyo was rushed to Mberengwa District Hospital where he died upon admission. Masvingo Mirror