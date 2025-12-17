TWO BROTHERS FLEE AFTER MURDER

Two Mberengwa brothers, Patrick and Perfect Dhibhi are on the run after allegedly stabbing and killing Anele Moyo (25) on Sunday.
Midlands Acting
Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Xolani Dube confirmed the incident
that happened at Bvute Business Centre around 5pm to Masvingo Mirror.
Dube said that
Police has since launched a manhunt for the brothers from Shayamabvudzi
Village, Chief Bvute, Mberengwa and are appealing for assistance from the
public to apprehend the duo.
Moyo of
Munyamani Village, Chief Chizungu was stabbed several times all over the body.
Dube added that
it is not clear what led to the altercation that resulted in Moyo’s death.
Circumstances
are that Moyo has a misunderstanding with Perfect and the misunderstanding
deteriorated into a fist fight.
Perfect’s older
brother, Patrick intervened, tripped Moyo to the ground, produced a knife from
his pockets and stabbed Moyo several times all over the body.
Moyo was rushed
to Mberengwa District Hospital where he died upon admission. Masvingo Mirror
