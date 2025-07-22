WOMAN ARRESTED OVER THE MURDER OF EX-HUBBY

A Chegutu woman Sekai Apinzi, 41, and her lodger Munyaradzi Munyaradzi have been arrested in connection with the murder of Alec Sinoia, a taxi driver who was found dead in the Kaguvi area of the town.
Sinoia was
murdered three weeks ago.
Apinzi, who was
the ex- wife of the late Sinoia, had a long outstanding dispute with the taxi
driver over the ownership of a house and two vehicles.
The dispute
started when the duo divorced. Apinzi is alleged to have hatched a plan to
attack Sinoia.
She roped in
Munyaradzi, 24, and ordered him to assault and injure Sinoia so that he would
only move in a wheelchair.
Munyaradzi then
hired another suspect, only known identified as ‘Jefu,” for the task.
Jefu waylaid
Sinoia and killed him even though the agreement was that he should only inflict
serious injuries on the taxi driver.
Mashonaland
West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, said Apinzi was
then picked up by detectives for interviews and admitted to have connived with
Munyaradzi and Jefu for the duo to inflict considerable damage on Sinoia.
Police observed
that Sinoia’s body had a wound on the left thigh, two deep wounds on the left
leg, one stab wound on the left buttock, a deep cut on the right lower limb and
a cut on top of the left ear.
His vehicle, a
Honda Fit registration number AEP 5524, which he used as a taxi, was found 181
metres away from his body.
All its windows
were smashed.
All the four
tyres were pierced by a sharp object. The late Sinoia had struggle marks all
over his body and blood stains were observed 90 metres away from the vehicle.
Apinzi and
Munyaradzi are in custody while Jefu is still at large. H Metro
