WOMAN ARRESTED OVER THE MURDER OF EX-HUBBY

A Chegutu woman Sekai Apinzi, 41, and her lodger Munyaradzi Munyaradzi have been arrested in connection with the murder of Alec Sinoia, a taxi driver who was found dead in the Kaguvi area of the town.

Sinoia was murdered three weeks ago.

Apinzi, who was the ex- wife of the late Sinoia, had a long outstanding dispute with the taxi driver over the ownership of a house and two vehicles.

The dispute started when the duo divorced. Apinzi is alleged to have hatched a plan to attack Sinoia.

She roped in Munyaradzi, 24, and ordered him to assault and injure Sinoia so that he would only move in a wheelchair.

Munyaradzi then hired another suspect, only known identified as ‘Jefu,” for the task.

Jefu waylaid Sinoia and killed him even though the agreement was that he should only inflict serious injuries on the taxi driver.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, said Apinzi was then picked up by detectives for interviews and admitted to have connived with Munyaradzi and Jefu for the duo to inflict considerable damage on Sinoia.

Police observed that Sinoia’s body had a wound on the left thigh, two deep wounds on the left leg, one stab wound on the left buttock, a deep cut on the right lower limb and a cut on top of the left ear.

His vehicle, a Honda Fit registration number AEP 5524, which he used as a taxi, was found 181 metres away from his body.

All its windows were smashed.

All the four tyres were pierced by a sharp object. The late Sinoia had struggle marks all over his body and blood stains were observed 90 metres away from the vehicle.

Apinzi and Munyaradzi are in custody while Jefu is still at large. H Metro