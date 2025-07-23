EX WORKERS WIN CASE AGAINST CHINESE FIRM

CHINHOYI-BASED Chinese company Jian Shan Civil Explosives has lost a labour dispute, with the court ordering it to pay former employees.

According to Tinavoishe Observare Takura, the lawyer representing the Zimbabwe Chemical, Plastic and Allied Workers Union, Jian Shan Civil Explosives presented its employees with contracts containing vague terms.

He said before signing the contracts, the workers sought clarity and the Chinese company terminated the contracts of 11 employees.

“As legal counsel, I complained to the National Employment Council for Chemicals about the unfair dismissal and unfair labour practice of paying below the mandated minimum wages,” he said.

Munashe Murisa, Luke Kumunga, Nyarai Rusike, Kudzai Chiteya, Malvin Dzanwa, George Mushinyi, Irvine Chimbadzo, Confidence Nemakonde, Killford Gorosviba, Kelvin Mwanza and Matirasa Machingura are the affected workers.

“An award was made in favour of the claimants and we therefore applied for registration of the award at the Chinhoyi Magistrate’s Court, which was granted,” Takura said.

However, the employer filed a late application for review at the Harare Labour Court, but lost the matter.

Jian Shan appealed against the award registration at the Chinhoyi High Court without serving the workers with papers and the application was dismissed due to lack of service.

A writ of execution was issued to enforce the ruling through the messenger of court's office on July 16 this year. The workers are owed US$24 324,23.

Company property was attached including a Foton Truck, two metal containers, a Chang Ving engine, heavy duty generator, forklift, 5 000-litre Jojo tank and a heavy duty drill. Newsday