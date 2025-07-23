EX WORKERS WIN CASE AGAINST CHINESE FIRM

According to
Tinavoishe Observare Takura, the lawyer representing the Zimbabwe Chemical,
Plastic and Allied Workers Union, Jian Shan Civil Explosives presented its
employees with contracts containing vague terms.
He said before
signing the contracts, the workers sought clarity and the Chinese company
terminated the contracts of 11 employees.
“As legal
counsel, I complained to the National Employment Council for Chemicals about
the unfair dismissal and unfair labour practice of paying below the mandated
minimum wages,” he said.
Munashe Murisa,
Luke Kumunga, Nyarai Rusike, Kudzai Chiteya, Malvin Dzanwa, George Mushinyi,
Irvine Chimbadzo, Confidence Nemakonde, Killford Gorosviba, Kelvin Mwanza and
Matirasa Machingura are the affected workers.
“An award was
made in favour of the claimants and we therefore applied for registration of
the award at the Chinhoyi Magistrate’s Court, which was granted,” Takura said.
However, the
employer filed a late application for review at the Harare Labour Court, but
lost the matter.
Jian Shan
appealed against the award registration at the Chinhoyi High Court without
serving the workers with papers and the application was dismissed due to lack
of service.
A writ of
execution was issued to enforce the ruling through the messenger of court's
office on July 16 this year. The workers are owed US$24 324,23.
Company
property was attached including a Foton Truck, two metal containers, a Chang
Ving engine, heavy duty generator, forklift, 5 000-litre Jojo tank and a heavy
duty drill. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment