MP ROBBED AT POPULAR JOINT

A Member of Parliament lost US$600 and her belongings to thieves who stole from her car at a popular joint along the Harare/Bulawayo highway.
Nomvula Mguni,
62, the Bulawayo Metropolitan MP, lost the cash, a laptop, a handbag, a
powerbank, a purse, some bank cards, a national identity card and her
Parliament of Zimbabwe identity card.
Mguni parked her Honda Fit at Rera Leisure Centre near Snake World, along the Harare/Bulawayo highway, for some refreshments. She parted her vehicle around 3pm.
Mguni left her
handbag in the vehicle and locked it using a remote control.
After enjoying
her meal, she proceeded to a local hotel where she discovered that she had lost
her belongings.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.
H-Metro is
reliably informed that the case was reported at ZRP Whitehouse Post under RRB
6499339. H Metro
