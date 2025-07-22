MP ROBBED AT POPULAR JOINT

A Member of Parliament lost US$600 and her belongings to thieves who stole from her car at a popular joint along the Harare/Bulawayo highway.

Nomvula Mguni, 62, the Bulawayo Metropolitan MP, lost the cash, a laptop, a handbag, a powerbank, a purse, some bank cards, a national identity card and her Parliament of Zimbabwe identity card.

Mguni parked her Honda Fit at Rera Leisure Centre near Snake World, along the Harare/Bulawayo highway, for some refreshments. She parted her vehicle around 3pm.

Mguni left her handbag in the vehicle and locked it using a remote control.

After enjoying her meal, she proceeded to a local hotel where she discovered that she had lost her belongings.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.

H-Metro is reliably informed that the case was reported at ZRP Whitehouse Post under RRB 6499339. H Metro