US$4M HEIST : TWINS HAVE LONG RAP SHEET, SAY COPS

The dramatic arrest of the Vumbunu brothers, Abraham and Elijah Temayi, in South Africa has reignited public interest in the sensational US$4 million Ecobank heist that shocked Bulawayo last year and left the nation reeling.

Their capture, a result of joint efforts between the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), is being hailed as a major breakthrough in a case many feared had gone cold.

But who exactly are these men, who have come to be known as the “Terror Twins”?

Hailing from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo, the Vumbunu brothers were born into a complex family setup, which is a religious and polygamous household.

Despite their shared surname and sibling bond, they are technically half-brothers, born to sisters married to the same man.

Their bond, however, has always been tight. They were raised together and are regarded as twins within their family and community.

Police say their descent into crime began in the mid-1990s, with at least four members of their family allegedly involved in various illicit activities ranging from petty theft and drug peddling to carjackings and armed robbery.

Over the years, Abraham and Elijah rose to notoriety for being ruthless, cunning, and able to evade law enforcement.

Police sources said the Vumbunu brothers’ involvement in organised crime is not a new phenomenon.

“We have been monitoring the Vumbunu brothers’ activities for some time now, and their involvement in the US$4 million heist comes as no surprise. Their brazen tactics and ability to evade capture have made them a thorn in our side, but we are determined to bring them to justice,” said the source.

According to police, Abraham had just been released from serving a 14-year prison sentence when he allegedly re-joined his brother and their network to plan the high-stakes Ecobank robbery, barely two weeks after his release.

The heist, which took place on October 3 last year, was carried out with movie-style precision. Witnesses recall a scene straight out of an action movie.

“The first guy jumped out of a Ford Ranger, shouting and pointing a rifle. Within seconds, the others leapt out and grabbed cash trunks from the security guards like clockwork,” said a vendor, who witnessed the robbery.

The vendor said it was terrifying, and the guards had no chance.

Witnesses said the six robbers, all armed, overpowered Safeguard security personnel, who were transporting cash, seizing several trunks and sped off along 9th Avenue in a well-co-ordinated getaway.

The Vumbunu brothers are also suspected to be connected to several other high-profile crimes, including the Mukuru money heist, the How Mine gold robbery, which ended in a dramatic shootout and a series of carjackings and home invasions in Bulawayo and beyond.

Their involvement in these cases, according to police, points to an intricate web of organised crime that has operated across borders and eluded justice for years.

On Saturday, the brothers were apprehended in a high-stakes operation in South Africa. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said extradition procedures are underway.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu in connection with the US$4 million Bulawayo Ecobank robbery heist, which occurred on 3rd October 2024. The suspects were arrested on 5th July 2025 in the Republic of South Africa, and the due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspects’ extradition to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Their arrest has sparked mixed reactions from the public, some relieved, others skeptical about why it took so long.

“Why has it taken them so long to break the leads, if at all, they knew all along who the robbers are?” asked Mr Thulani Jubane of Hillside suburb.

“It has been months since the case went cold and now, all of a sudden, the police have picked up on a trail. As a community, how are we going to rest at night knowing such brazen criminals are lurking around?”

A female vendor near the robbery scene added: “As a mother, it frightens me. What if they come back? We just want to live without fear.”

The Vumbunu brothers’ alleged involvement in the US$4 million heist is just the latest in a string of high-profile crimes that have plagued the country.

The Vumbunu brothers have come to personify the growing threat of organised crime in the country.

Their arrest may be a step in the right direction, but it also exposes the urgent need for robust intelligence-sharing, quicker prosecutions and tighter cross-border collaboration.

As the legal wheels turn and Zimbabwe awaits their return to face justice, many are asking the same question: What else are the Terror Twins hiding and who else is involved? H Metro