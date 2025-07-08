I'M NOW OLD, SAYS GONO AS HE IS PRESSED IN FRAUD TRIAL

The age of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Gideon Gono, took centre stage on Friday when he appeared in court as a key State witness in a case in which a Harare couple is being accused of defrauding him of ZWL$137 million in a company takeover bid.

Clark Clever Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni are facing fraud allegations, which they have denied.

The State alleges that in July 2017, Gono engaged the services of the couple to manage Valley Lodge (Pvt) Ltd, among some of his other properties.

The State alleges that the couple forged a CR14 Form for Valley Lodge (Pvt) Ltd in which Clark appointed himself a director and company secretary and Beverly as a director.

Gono brought the issue of age saying it was getting difficult for him to remember some details, such as dates, without reference because of his advanced age.

This became a point of argument by the defence saying it was difficult to “trust his evidence because he was getting forgetful because of his advanced age.”

When pressed by the defence, Gono told the court that he was “retracting the age statement” stating that it had been taken out of context by the defence.

This came after he had been pressed to state the exact date he engaged the couple to manage his businesses, with him resorting to saying it was sometime in 2017.

The former RBZ chief told regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje that when the matter came to light, Clark initiated a meeting and apologised before agreeing to pay US$50,000 as compensation.

He said the deed of settlement did not materialise because Beverly was not present and she refused to sign the papers, adding that Clark never returned to him for the agreement to be sealed.

The defence, led by Admire Rubaya, said the alleged agreement did not state what the money was for.

Gono was also taken to task for signing documents which described Clark as the Managing Director and Beverly as the Finance Director contrary to allegations that the two installed themselves when they forged documents.

The defence said Clark was arrested and detained twice by the police and ZACC over the same allegations.

The case continues on July 11. H Metro