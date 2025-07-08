skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 8 July 2025
MAHERE COUNTER-SUES : I’M NOT APOLOGISING
Tuesday, July 08, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MARRIED COP JUGGLES FOUR LOVERS
A scandalous love triangle has embroiled Chikato Police Station in Masvingo, involving a married police officer, Magret Mupinga and four men...
MAY JEREMAYA PESTERED ME FOR SEX
Just days after Mai Jeremaya was unmasked by a court to be a willing participant in having sex-for-money activities, another man has come fo...
NO ZANU PF SPEAKERS AT THIS FUNERAL : FAMILY
The family of Takaendesa Chisese, an unsung hero, imprisoned together with Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo and Edgar Tekere in the 60s but savag...
US$4M HEIST : TWINS HAVE LONG RAP SHEET, SAY COPS
The dramatic arrest of the Vumbunu brothers, Abraham and Elijah Temayi, in South Africa has reignited public interest in the sensational US$...
WE NEGLECTED OUR HOSPITALS, SAYS ED
Government has now started comprehensively addressing challenges in the country’s health delivery system and other essential social service...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment