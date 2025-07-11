US$114M : ACTUAL COST OF TRABABLAS

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has been grilled by legislators over excess expenditure on the Trabablas Interchange, with legislators demanding clarity on the project’s total cost and the source of funding amid indications that as much as US$114 million was spent on the project.
President
Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened Trabablas Interchange, formerly Mbudzi
Roundabout in Harare on May 30.
Initial reports
indicated that the project was funded by an US$88 million loan from Fossil
Mines (Private) Limited augmented by allocations from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF)’s special drawing rights (SDRs).
Reports
indicated that the loan agreement with Fossil Mines, formalised on December 6,
2021, under the Public Debt Management Act [Chapter 22:21], had an interest
rate of Libor plus 5% per annum.
Lawmakers asked
Ncube to come clean about total expenditure following concerns that the project
was heavily inflated.
Emakhandeni
legislator Descent Bajila (Citizens Coalition for Change) pressed Ncube to
provide a comprehensive breakdown of the project’s cost and to clarify source
of funding.
The Treasury
boss said the initial loan arrangement for the Trabablas Interchange was US$88
million.
“The cost of
Trabablas Interchange was driven by our initial loan arrangement of the order
of US$88 million, which was provided by a consortium of contractors,” Ncube
said.
“In terms of
what we used from the special drawing rights, we were required to pay a deposit
of US$26 million.
“So, we used
US$26 million from the SDRs to pay that deposit and then the rest was
structured as a loan from that US$88 million arrangement.
“So, we blended
both the SDRs and the loan from the contractors.”
Bajila further
sought clarity, saying Ncube’s explanation was not convincing.
Ncube told the
House that the total cost was US$114 million split as US$88 million in loan
agreement and US$26 million from SDRs.
Chikanga
legislator Prosper Mutseyami questioned the rationale behind the additional
US$26 million expenditure given that initially US$88 million was budgeted for
the entire project.
In response,
Ncube attributed the additional cost to “unforeseen project variations”, citing
the “cost of relocating residents affected by the infrastructure”.
“There were
some unexpected escalations of that cost, which then pushed us towards
increasing the budget by another US$26 million,” Ncube said.
“We spent US$65
million on things such as, for instance, contractors’ establishment on site,
accommodation of traffic, the drains and just picking up a few things, pitching
storm drain protection against erosion, stabilisation, prime court, road signs
and foundation structures, so the hard infrastructure engineering part was
US$65,5 million.
“However, the
cost of relocating families, households, was quite onerous and that caused the
budget to go beyond what was initially budgeted.”
Ncube said they
had not planned for cost overruns.
“They occur
during the implementation of a project. That is when you discover that you have
cost overruns,” he said.
“However, you
negotiate movement of people, resettlement, relocation of families during the
implementation of the project.
“You can never
plan for those upfront and say, well, it is all within budget. There will be
budget overruns.”
He added: “Then
we had to add some bridges, which were needed. Things like bridge 1, bridge 2,
up to bridge 12 that was another US$16 million, for example.
“Then there was
the supervisor engineering fees and electrical works.
“Supervisor
fees alone were US$2,4 million, electrical works US$4,4 million, for example.
“If you just
add those, then we are coming to US$88,3 million.
“You can see
that here we have not included the relocation costs that I was referring to.
“This US$26
million went towards those relocation costs, relocating households who were on
the way.”
Mbizo
legislator Cobarn Madzivanyika challenged the minister, pointing out that the
US$26 million was initially presented as an initial deposit, but was now being
described as a budget overrun.
He questioned
the minister’s authority to incur an additional US$26 million outside of the
parliamentary approved loan, which was gazetted on October 6, 2021.
Ncube, however,
said he had powers vested in him as Finance minister to authorise the
expenditure.
“So, one did
not have to come back to Parliament to be able to exercise the powers that
Parliament and the Executive have already awarded or extended to me as minister
of Finance,” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment