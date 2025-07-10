PRINCIPAL CHARGED WITH RAPING STUDENT

The principal of Ebenezer Academy in Harare’s Budiriro suburb, Kudakwashe Mawone, has appeared in court on allegations of raping a 16-year-old student.
Mawone appeared
before Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi on Wednesday, who remanded him in
custody to today for trial continuation.
The State, led
by Mr Bleased Songozo, told the court that on June 13, Mawone and the
complainant left for Mufakose High School for sports.
It is alleged
that when they arrived, Mawone left the complainant in his car until all the
sporting activities were over.
After the
sporting activities, Mawone allegedly took the complainant to their school and
parked in front of the reception.
The court heard
that Mawone left the driver’s seat and proceeded to the back, where the
complainant was and started removing her clothes.
It is alleged
that the complainant tried to stop Mawone, but he overpowered her. The court
heard that Mawone started raping the complainant, who then screamed for help.
A security
guard, who was on duty, rushed to the scene to investigate, prompting Mawone to
disembark from the car, and they started having a conversation.
After that,
Mawone drove the complainant to her house. The matter came to light when Mawone
called the complainant, who then mistakenly added her brother’s number, and he
heard their conversation.
It is alleged
that the complainant later narrated the incident to her pastor, leading to
Mawone’s arrest. Herald
