GOGO DUMPS HUBBY FOR BEN 10

A 61-YEAR-OLD granny from Makoni has allegedly abandoned her marriage after being hypnotised by the charm of a Ben-10, young enough to be her son, leaving the local community in awe.
Caroline
Chihwayi, of Mukuwapasi Village in Makoni, is allegedly deep in love with
Justin Madziwa, and has since ditched her 72-year-old husband, Lancelot
Mutenda.
The lovebirds
were first caught being intimate by Mutenda in 2020, and he caught them again
last month.
A distraught
Mutenda approached Chief Makoni’s community court last week, alleging that
Justin had ruined his marriage.
Both Chihwayi
and Justin absconded the hearing.
‘‘I first
caught my wife and Justin in the act, being intimate. I seized his clothes as
evidence and reported the matter to Headman Mukuwapasi’s community court.
‘‘Justin,
accompanied by his relatives, approached me for an out-of-court settlement.
“He offered a
cock as an apology, but my relatives deemed it a mockery, as a cock symbolises
power and authority in our culture.
‘‘I pursued the
matter at the headman’s court, which ruled that Justin’s actions were
disrespectful and provocative.
‘‘The court
ordered him to pay me two beasts as compensation for dating my wife. However,
Justin fled from the village without paying.
‘‘When I
returned from a five-day funeral in Bulawayo, I found all doors at my homestead
ajar. I asked my wife’s brother about her whereabouts.
“Later, I was
informed that my wife was with Justin at the shops. Upon arrival, I discovered
they had already left. I followed them to Justin’s homestead around 1am, where
I overheard their conversation, which soon turned intimate. In anger, I threw a
brick onto the roof to disturb them.
‘‘When I
confronted Justin, he called upon a villager, Garikai, to assist him, but he
did not respond.
‘‘I left the
homestead to report the matter to the village head. That is when I saw my wife
and Justin fleeing from the scene.
‘‘I reported
the incident to the police, who advised me to seek recourse through the
community courts.
‘‘However,
Justin and my wife filed a counter report, alleging that I assaulted them,’’ he
told the court.
Mutenda
informed the court that, among his children, only his son supports him, albeit
from a distance, while his daughters seemingly side with their mother.
He explained
that he initially forgave Chihwayi when he first caught her with Justin, as he
genuinely loved her and wanted to raise their grandchildren together.
‘‘My wife does
not respect me, and there is a subsisting peace order between us, which she
applied for. I have been patient since 2020, but I have endured a lot.
‘‘I gave her a
divorce token three times in the absence of her relatives and witnesses because
at that time I still loved her.
‘‘I assumed she
might change, and I wanted us to raise our grandchildren together.
‘‘I don’t want
anything from Justin – ngangotore hake mukadzi wangu. Accepting beasts from him
would imply that I condone their actions.
‘‘My three
married daughters are siding with their mother, while my son supports and
advised me to approach this court,’’ said Mutenda.
The court found
Justin guilty of adultery, fining him three beasts, and further ordered him to
pay three goats for default.
The court also
advised Mutenda to formally divorce Chihwayi.
‘‘This is the
second instance of Justin being caught with a married woman.
‘‘Despite
previous warnings, he continued his actions, ultimately destroying Mutenda’s
marriage. The fine imposed by the headman’s court was ignored.
‘‘Justin is
hereby ordered to pay Mutenda two beasts as compensation, one beast as a fine,
and three goats for defaulting on the court’s previous ruling.
‘‘Furthermore,
Mutenda should formally end the marriage by presenting his wife with a divorce
token in the presence of witnesses,’’ ruled the court. Manica Post
