GOGO DUMPS HUBBY FOR BEN 10

A 61-YEAR-OLD granny from Makoni has allegedly abandoned her marriage after being hypnotised by the charm of a Ben-10, young enough to be her son, leaving the local community in awe.

Caroline Chihwayi, of Mukuwapasi Village in Makoni, is allegedly deep in love with Justin Madziwa, and has since ditched her 72-year-old husband, Lancelot Mutenda.

The lovebirds were first caught being intimate by Mutenda in 2020, and he caught them again last month.

A distraught Mutenda approached Chief Makoni’s community court last week, alleging that Justin had ruined his marriage.

Both Chihwayi and Justin absconded the hearing.

‘‘I first caught my wife and Justin in the act, being intimate. I seized his clothes as evidence and reported the matter to Headman Mukuwapasi’s community court.

‘‘Justin, accompanied by his relatives, approached me for an out-of-court settlement.

“He offered a cock as an apology, but my relatives deemed it a mockery, as a cock symbolises power and authority in our culture.

‘‘I pursued the matter at the headman’s court, which ruled that Justin’s actions were disrespectful and provocative.

‘‘The court ordered him to pay me two beasts as compensation for dating my wife. However, Justin fled from the village without paying.

‘‘When I returned from a five-day funeral in Bulawayo, I found all doors at my homestead ajar. I asked my wife’s brother about her whereabouts.

“Later, I was informed that my wife was with Justin at the shops. Upon arrival, I discovered they had already left. I followed them to Justin’s homestead around 1am, where I overheard their conversation, which soon turned intimate. In anger, I threw a brick onto the roof to disturb them.

‘‘When I confronted Justin, he called upon a villager, Garikai, to assist him, but he did not respond.

‘‘I left the homestead to report the matter to the village head. That is when I saw my wife and Justin fleeing from the scene.

‘‘I reported the incident to the police, who advised me to seek recourse through the community courts.

‘‘However, Justin and my wife filed a counter report, alleging that I assaulted them,’’ he told the court.

Mutenda informed the court that, among his children, only his son supports him, albeit from a distance, while his daughters seemingly side with their mother.

He explained that he initially forgave Chihwayi when he first caught her with Justin, as he genuinely loved her and wanted to raise their grandchildren together.

‘‘My wife does not respect me, and there is a subsisting peace order between us, which she applied for. I have been patient since 2020, but I have endured a lot.

‘‘I gave her a divorce token three times in the absence of her relatives and witnesses because at that time I still loved her.

‘‘I assumed she might change, and I wanted us to raise our grandchildren together.

‘‘I don’t want anything from Justin – ngangotore hake mukadzi wangu. Accepting beasts from him would imply that I condone their actions.

‘‘My three married daughters are siding with their mother, while my son supports and advised me to approach this court,’’ said Mutenda.

The court found Justin guilty of adultery, fining him three beasts, and further ordered him to pay three goats for default.

The court also advised Mutenda to formally divorce Chihwayi.

‘‘This is the second instance of Justin being caught with a married woman.

‘‘Despite previous warnings, he continued his actions, ultimately destroying Mutenda’s marriage. The fine imposed by the headman’s court was ignored.

‘‘Justin is hereby ordered to pay Mutenda two beasts as compensation, one beast as a fine, and three goats for defaulting on the court’s previous ruling.

‘‘Furthermore, Mutenda should formally end the marriage by presenting his wife with a divorce token in the presence of witnesses,’’ ruled the court. Manica Post