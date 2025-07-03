TWIST IN COURT : COP'S SMUGGLING CHARGE DROPPED

A Bulawayo traffic cop who was dramatically arrested for smuggling a Honda Fit into the country has walked free after prosecutors withdrew the charges before plea and the man behind the botched job is now paying the price.
Constable
Ngonidzashe Musiwa (32) of ZRP Bulawayo Central Traffic was caught red-handed
driving the blue Honda Fit through a Plumtree police roadblock with suspicious
plates, sparking a swift arrest and an internal investigation.
Police at the
98km peg along the Plumtree-Bulawayo Road flagged down the unregistered
hatchback on 27 June. Musiwa complied, but officers quickly noticed the vehicle
had no rear number plate and began probing.
A background
check revealed the front plate, AEQ 0364, belonged to a completely different
Honda Fit registered to a man in Masvingo.
The chassis and
engine numbers didn’t match — and the car wasn’t even on the Zimra import
records.
Investigators
initially believed the uniformed cop had smuggled the vehicle himself through
Dombodema, using bush paths to dodge customs duty.
Musiwa
allegedly confessed during interviews that he had acquired the car from Durban,
South Africa, and had used plates from a non-runner he previously owned.
The arrest was
formalised, and the constable was paraded as the main suspect. But the twist
came in court.
Prosecutors
dropped the charges against Musiwa after it was established he wasn’t the one
who illegally brought the car across the border.
The real
culprit, 37-year-old Gift Andrew Chaima, later appeared in court and owned up
to the smuggling.
He admitted
sneaking the car into Zimbabwe from Botswana through the Dombodema bush on 26
June and affixing it with the fake number plate before handing it over.
Chaima told the
court the car was bought for him by a relative in Durban and that he didn’t
know duty had to be paid.
Magistrate
Joshua Nembaware slapped him with a US$350 fine or four months in jail, two of
which were suspended for five years.
He was also
ordered to pay the outstanding customs duty of over US$1 200 and ZIG 33 231,17,
by 30 September or face six more months behind bars.
The blue Honda
Fit, valued at US$2 501,92, was seized by Zimra.
Meanwhile,
Constable Musiwa is back at work, his record cleared.
“Even cops can
get caught in the wrong car at the wrong time,” said a fellow officer. “Luckily
for him, the truth came out.”
Ms Sheila
Nyathi prosecuted. B Metro
