I'M NOT FORMING A PARTY BUT A MOVEMENT, SAYS CHAMISA

Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa has revealed that he is working on a new strategy and a fresh political approach to address the socio-political challenges faced by the people of Zimbabwe, NewsDay can report.

This development comes amid speculation about Chamisa’s next move after he dumped the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party early last year, which he claimed had been hijacked by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, widely regarded as a Zanu PF proxy.

Tshabangu recalled several CCC legislators triggering by-elections, allowing Zanu PF to gain a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Chamisa recently announced his return to active politics, trashing the proposal by a faction within Zanu PF to amend the Constitution in a bid to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly indicated that he will leave office when his current term ends in 2028.

However, speaking to NewsDay yesterday, Chamisa confirmed that he was working on a fresh political approach to tackle Zimbabwe’s challenges.

“Storms will come, but that’s not the end of the story. People must refocus and must do the needful,” he said.

“The key thing is to make sure that we do not do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.”

On the prospect of him uniting with his erstwhile opposition colleagues, Chamisa said: “Zimbabweans are united. People have this mistaken notion of thinking that unity is the individual of whom they want to be a leader.

“Zimbabweans are united. Zimbabweans know what they want. There is unity among Zimbabweans. Do not be side-tracked by people who are seeking positions and power and titles. We don’t stand for that.”

Earlier in a statement, Chamisa made a passionate plea to his supporters, urging them to remain focused and steadfast as he prepares for his comeback, emphasising that their collective efforts will be crucial in shaping the future of Zimbabwe.

“You have walked this journey with me and are still walking, through hope and heartbreak, through resistance and resilience,” he said.

“Twice, in 2018 and again in 2023, you stood up, emphatically voted for change and overwhelmingly chose a new direction for our country.

“You, the great people of Zimbabwe wanted a president of your choice to lead the country, but you were temporarily denied the chance twice.

“Let it be clear: you won in numbers and you did not waste your investment, in effort and time. You invested in hope. You earned the future. It’s an investment for change. Your effort was not in vain. Your sacrifice is not wasted. Your contribution is not unrecorded.”

He said he had not completely left the Zimbabwean political space.

“I want you to know; I am not idle. I am consulting. I am building. I am assembling a new strategy and a citizens’ team that will carry and pivot this nation unto greatness and stardom.

“I left CCC, but not the mission. All because CCC was never the destination. It was just the vehicle meant to take us to the new Zimbabwe. When that vehicle was compromised, it became necessary to step out and prepare a better, cleaner, fit-for-purpose vehicle,” he said. Newsday