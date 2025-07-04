I'M NOT FORMING A PARTY BUT A MOVEMENT, SAYS CHAMISA

Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa has revealed that he is working on a new strategy and a fresh political approach to address the socio-political challenges faced by the people of Zimbabwe, NewsDay can report.
This
development comes amid speculation about Chamisa’s next move after he dumped
the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party early last year, which he claimed
had been hijacked by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu,
widely regarded as a Zanu PF proxy.
Tshabangu
recalled several CCC legislators triggering by-elections, allowing Zanu PF to
gain a two-thirds majority in Parliament.
Chamisa
recently announced his return to active politics, trashing the proposal by a
faction within Zanu PF to amend the Constitution in a bid to extend President
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028.
Mnangagwa has
repeatedly indicated that he will leave office when his current term ends in
2028.
However,
speaking to NewsDay yesterday, Chamisa confirmed that he was working on a fresh
political approach to tackle Zimbabwe’s challenges.
“Storms will
come, but that’s not the end of the story. People must refocus and must do the
needful,” he said.
“The key thing
is to make sure that we do not do the same thing over and over again and expect
different results.”
On the prospect
of him uniting with his erstwhile opposition colleagues, Chamisa said:
“Zimbabweans are united. People have this mistaken notion of thinking that
unity is the individual of whom they want to be a leader.
“Zimbabweans
are united. Zimbabweans know what they want. There is unity among Zimbabweans.
Do not be side-tracked by people who are seeking positions and power and
titles. We don’t stand for that.”
Earlier in a
statement, Chamisa made a passionate plea to his supporters, urging them to
remain focused and steadfast as he prepares for his comeback, emphasising that
their collective efforts will be crucial in shaping the future of Zimbabwe.
“You have
walked this journey with me and are still walking, through hope and heartbreak,
through resistance and resilience,” he said.
“Twice, in 2018
and again in 2023, you stood up, emphatically voted for change and
overwhelmingly chose a new direction for our country.
“You, the great
people of Zimbabwe wanted a president of your choice to lead the country, but
you were temporarily denied the chance twice.
“Let it be
clear: you won in numbers and you did not waste your investment, in effort and
time. You invested in hope. You earned the future. It’s an investment for
change. Your effort was not in vain. Your sacrifice is not wasted. Your
contribution is not unrecorded.”
He said he had
not completely left the Zimbabwean political space.
“I want you to
know; I am not idle. I am consulting. I am building. I am assembling a new
strategy and a citizens’ team that will carry and pivot this nation unto
greatness and stardom.
“I left CCC,
but not the mission. All because CCC was never the destination. It was just the
vehicle meant to take us to the new Zimbabwe. When that vehicle was
compromised, it became necessary to step out and prepare a better, cleaner,
fit-for-purpose vehicle,” he said. Newsday
