THREE COPS ABUSE HOOKERS AT CHARGE OFFICE

Three police officers who turned a charge office into a chamber of horror have been convicted after assaulting, humiliating, and sexually harassing four sex workers in a sickening abuse of power.
Evans Chikwanha
(39), Denfart Ncube (32), and Khumbulani Bangu (43) were this week dragged
before Magistrate Challenge Mahembe and found guilty on four counts of assault.
Wreathed in
clouds of ganja smoke, the rogue cops, accused of forcing the women to drink
water until they vomited, laying heavily into their buttocks with batons, and
even kissing them denied everything during trial.
However,
overwhelming evidence against them was their undoing.
They were each
slapped with a US$400 fine, payable by 31 July. If they fail to pay, they face
six months in jail. An additional eight months were suspended, on condition
they stay out of trouble for the next five years.
The disturbing
incident happened on 27 September 2024 at a police base in Shangani Business
Centre, where the four women had gone to deliver food to a detained relative.
But instead of
being allowed to leave, they were allegedly targeted by the three officers in a
humiliating display of abuse and power-tripping.
In court, the
victims described how they were ordered to lie face down on the cold ground,
before the officers began thrashing them on the buttocks with batons. One woman
broke down as she described the pain that still haunts her.
“I’m a sex
worker and I make my living through my body. Since that day, I feel pain on my
bums during sex. I’m now failing to do my work properly. I have two children
and I can’t even raise money for their upkeep,” she told the court.
The torture
didn’t stop at beatings. The cops allegedly forced the women to gulp down 10
cups of water each, pushing their bodies to the edge. Some vomited. Others
begged for mercy.
Then came the
sleaze.
The women told
the court that while they were still helpless, some of the officers kissed
them, made sexual advances and begged for sex. One victim recalled how an
officer unbuttoned his shirt and tried to kiss her as she wept.
“He kept saying
I looked too fresh to be shouting at police officers. I was crying. He didn’t
care,” she said.
Throughout the
trial, the trio, represented by their lawyer, maintained their innocence and
claimed the women were drunk and disorderly, allegedly yelling and inciting a
crowd outside the charge office.
But the court
didn’t buy their story.
Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele declined to comment on internal disciplinary action against
the officers, but the case has triggered a wave of outrage, especially among
women’s rights groups.
“What happened
is disgusting and unacceptable,” said a women’s activist outside court. “Police
officers are supposed to protect people, not prey on them.” The women, who
cannot be named for ethical reasons, say they are still struggling with
physical and emotional scars.
As for the
convicted cops, their badges may not save them next time. The law has spoken.
And this time, it bit back. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment