SIX MAKOROKOZA PLUNGE DOWN A SHAFT

Six artisanal miners were killed in a gruesome accident at Starlake Mine in Mazowe when a hoist system snapped and sent them plunging down a 45-metre shaft.
The tragedy
struck around 10AM on July 18, turning a routine mining shift into a nightmare.
The hoist, which was pulling a bucket loaded with miners, reportedly gave way
without warning.
Four of the
miners died instantly. Two more later succumbed to injuries at Concession
District Hospital. Another four were seriously injured and are still receiving
medical care.
National Police
Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the chilling incident and said
investigations are underway to determine what caused the hoist failure.
“These miners
were in a bucket being pulled out of a 45-metre-deep shaft when the cable
system failed. It’s a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with unsafe
mining practices,” said Comm Nyathi.
The victims
have been named as:
• Sebastian
Dzaingwa (33) of Zuze Village, Sanyati
• Tawanda
Nyandoro (41) of Basaroukwe Village, Gokwe
• Edger Magenya
(30) of Pinyengwe Village, Kwekwe
• Milton Trust
Ngonzwe (25) of Bika Village, Nyanga
• Elvis Kasaira
(38) of Village 97, Mutoko
• Abel
Majangara (25) of Nyashanu Village, Buhera
The Zimbabwe
Republic Police has since called on all mining operators to prioritise worker
safety and ensure proper equipment maintenance.
“As police, we
continue to urge all mining operations to adhere to safety standards to avoid
such unnecessary loss of life,” Nyathi added. Sunday Mail
