SIX MAKOROKOZA PLUNGE DOWN A SHAFT

Six artisanal miners were killed in a gruesome accident at Starlake Mine in Mazowe when a hoist system snapped and sent them plunging down a 45-metre shaft.

The tragedy struck around 10AM on July 18, turning a routine mining shift into a nightmare. The hoist, which was pulling a bucket loaded with miners, reportedly gave way without warning.

Four of the miners died instantly. Two more later succumbed to injuries at Concession District Hospital. Another four were seriously injured and are still receiving medical care.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the chilling incident and said investigations are underway to determine what caused the hoist failure.

“These miners were in a bucket being pulled out of a 45-metre-deep shaft when the cable system failed. It’s a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with unsafe mining practices,” said Comm Nyathi.

The victims have been named as:

• Sebastian Dzaingwa (33) of Zuze Village, Sanyati

• Tawanda Nyandoro (41) of Basaroukwe Village, Gokwe

• Edger Magenya (30) of Pinyengwe Village, Kwekwe

• Milton Trust Ngonzwe (25) of Bika Village, Nyanga

• Elvis Kasaira (38) of Village 97, Mutoko

• Abel Majangara (25) of Nyashanu Village, Buhera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since called on all mining operators to prioritise worker safety and ensure proper equipment maintenance.

“As police, we continue to urge all mining operations to adhere to safety standards to avoid such unnecessary loss of life,” Nyathi added. Sunday Mail