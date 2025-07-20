BOOZE FACTORY BUSTED AFTER 10 YEARS

The firm, which was busted by police last week for manufacturing alcoholic beverages in unhealthy conditions and without following regulations guiding the industry, had been doing it for a decade.

It even boasted of supplying prime liquor brands with a special taste which the Zimbabwean people deserve.

Mambo Beverages didn’t even hide its operations and documented them on its official website.

It teased its clients with promotional messages including “Taste The Best Of The Best,” “Make Your Life Electric,” and “Experience The Challenge, Live Large.”

It challenged its clients to “Let your taste buds enjoy a roller-coaster ride by giving them nothing but the best of spirits.

“It even claimed it was a firm which produced “specially processed liquor (using) advanced techniques to keep the flavour.”

The company claimed in its promotional material online:

“This collection is the outcome of years of experience of Mambo’s blender, working, experimenting with different concentrations and flavours to give an electrifying experience.

“Passionate dream — provide world-class alcoholic beverages.

“A great taste is what deserves the people of Zimbabwe. With this idea in mind we thought of producing the best in class alcoholic beverages which can even beat international standards.”

Now, its beverages, worth more than US$165,000, have been confiscated by the police after a raid on its premises last week.

It’s the latest raid in a blitz targeting companies and individuals involved in the manufacturing and distributing of alcoholic drinks without proper documents.

Police noted unhealthy conditions when they raided Mambo Beverages, which was operating without proper documents, in Southerton, Harare.

It’s the latest raid in a blitz which has been going on for a number of months now. More than 30 suspects, who included directors and managers of Mambo Beverages, were arrested.

“Police have arrested more than 30 suspects in connection with manufacturing and distributing alcohol without proper documents,” said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Police investigations centred on establishing if these companies satisfy requirements, including health inspections and Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe tests.

Police detectives noted with concern that Mambo Beverage had been operating for the past 10 years in which it failed to renew some documents, used ingredients that included ethanol and with unverified measure and quantities.

Some of the used containers picked from the streets were being used to refill alcohol manufactured and distributed to various shops around the country. Herald