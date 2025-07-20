BOOZE FACTORY BUSTED AFTER 10 YEARS

The firm, which was busted by police last week for manufacturing alcoholic beverages in unhealthy conditions and without following regulations guiding the industry, had been doing it for a decade.
It even boasted
of supplying prime liquor brands with a special taste which the Zimbabwean
people deserve.
Mambo Beverages
didn’t even hide its operations and documented them on its official website.
It teased its
clients with promotional messages including “Taste The Best Of The Best,” “Make
Your Life Electric,” and “Experience The Challenge, Live Large.”
It challenged
its clients to “Let your taste buds enjoy a roller-coaster ride by giving them
nothing but the best of spirits.
“It even
claimed it was a firm which produced “specially processed liquor (using)
advanced techniques to keep the flavour.”
The company
claimed in its promotional material online:
“This
collection is the outcome of years of experience of Mambo’s blender, working,
experimenting with different concentrations and flavours to give an
electrifying experience.
“Passionate
dream — provide world-class alcoholic beverages.
“A great taste
is what deserves the people of Zimbabwe. With this idea in mind we thought of
producing the best in class alcoholic beverages which can even beat
international standards.”
Now, its
beverages, worth more than US$165,000, have been confiscated by the police
after a raid on its premises last week.
It’s the latest
raid in a blitz targeting companies and individuals involved in the
manufacturing and distributing of alcoholic drinks without proper documents.
Police noted
unhealthy conditions when they raided Mambo Beverages, which was operating
without proper documents, in Southerton, Harare.
It’s the latest
raid in a blitz which has been going on for a number of months now. More than
30 suspects, who included directors and managers of Mambo Beverages, were
arrested.
“Police have
arrested more than 30 suspects in connection with manufacturing and
distributing alcohol without proper documents,” said national police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
Police
investigations centred on establishing if these companies satisfy requirements,
including health inspections and Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe tests.
Police
detectives noted with concern that Mambo Beverage had been operating for the
past 10 years in which it failed to renew some documents, used ingredients that
included ethanol and with unverified measure and quantities.
Some of the
used containers picked from the streets were being used to refill alcohol
manufactured and distributed to various shops around the country. Herald
