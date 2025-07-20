TEACHERS BLOCKED FROM FLEEING RURAL AREAS

Teachers assigned to examination classes have been barred from seeking transfers so as to ensure continuity in the learning process and protect the academic performance of pupils, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo has said.

The decision follows a surge in transfer requests, particularly from rural teachers seeking to relocate to urban areas.

Minister Moyo, however, said special consideration will be granted to teachers facing health-related challenges.

Added to that, to safeguard the interest of learners, the ministry has put in place a bonding mechanism for teachers who are joining the ministry for the first time.

The bonding period varies from district to district, with some disadvantaged districts bonding teachers for five years before they start processing their transfers.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly from Chimanimani West legislator, Wilson Maposa, who sought clarity on measures being taken to exempt teachers with Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level classes from transfers before final examinations, Minister Moyo said the Ministry had been inundated with transfer requests, particularly to urban centres.

“Indeed, the ministry has been inundated by requests from teachers who wish to transfer to some districts, with Harare, Bulawayo and other urban centres being the preferred destinations. At times, the transfers are effected at the detriment of the pupils, especially examination classes such as Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level,” said Minister Moyo.

He noted that the ministry considers examination levels as critical transition points requiring teaching continuity to enable learners to succeed in their academic and career development.

“To us, as a ministry, Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level are exit points where we expect our pupils to acquire a certain degree of knowledge which is necessary for further development or career progression. For this reason, the ministry has, for long, given due attention to national examinations,” he said.

In light of the negative impact of mid-year teacher transfers on learners’ academic progress, Minister Moyo said the ministry had moved to enforce stricter controls.

“We have, as a matter of fact, advised our provinces and districts to exercise due diligence in handling transfers, especially for examination classes because in the event of a transfer, it takes a long time for schools to get replacements and ultimately, our pupils go for long without teachers,” he said.

“As such, the ministry has come up with a policy to put on hold the transfer of teachers who will be taking examination classes. Such transfers are usually processed in the third term in preparation for the first term of the following year.”

He noted that exceptions for teachers taking examination classes may only be for teachers who wish to transfer on medical grounds, particularly those with chronic illnesses.

“Such teachers may be considered after providing proof, usually from a medical expert, that there is a need for them to move to a place where they can receive attention from a doctor. Any other reason for transfer request is never entertained for teachers taking examination classes,” he said.

Minister Moyo further explained that in a bid to promote stability in disadvantaged districts, the ministry had also adopted a bonding policy for newly recruited teachers.

“In order to safeguard the interest of learners, the ministry has put in place a bonding mechanism for teachers who are joining the ministry for the first time. The bonding period varies from district to district, with some disadvantaged districts bonding teachers for a period of five years before they start processing their transfers,” he said.

The policy is expected to promote learning stability, particularly in rural and remote schools, where recruitment and replacement of qualified teachers often takes longer. Sunday Mail