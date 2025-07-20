TEACHERS BLOCKED FROM FLEEING RURAL AREAS

Teachers assigned to examination classes have been barred from seeking transfers so as to ensure continuity in the learning process and protect the academic performance of pupils, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo has said.
The decision
follows a surge in transfer requests, particularly from rural teachers seeking
to relocate to urban areas.
Minister Moyo,
however, said special consideration will be granted to teachers facing
health-related challenges.
Added to that,
to safeguard the interest of learners, the ministry has put in place a bonding
mechanism for teachers who are joining the ministry for the first time.
The bonding
period varies from district to district, with some disadvantaged districts
bonding teachers for five years before they start processing their transfers.
Responding to a
question in the National Assembly from Chimanimani West legislator, Wilson
Maposa, who sought clarity on measures being taken to exempt teachers with
Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level classes from transfers before final
examinations, Minister Moyo said the Ministry had been inundated with transfer
requests, particularly to urban centres.
“Indeed, the
ministry has been inundated by requests from teachers who wish to transfer to
some districts, with Harare, Bulawayo and other urban centres being the
preferred destinations. At times, the transfers are effected at the detriment
of the pupils, especially examination classes such as Grade 7, Ordinary Level
and Advanced Level,” said Minister Moyo.
He noted that
the ministry considers examination levels as critical transition points
requiring teaching continuity to enable learners to succeed in their academic
and career development.
“To us, as a
ministry, Grade 7, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level are exit points where we
expect our pupils to acquire a certain degree of knowledge which is necessary
for further development or career progression. For this reason, the ministry
has, for long, given due attention to national examinations,” he said.
In light of the
negative impact of mid-year teacher transfers on learners’ academic progress,
Minister Moyo said the ministry had moved to enforce stricter controls.
“We have, as a
matter of fact, advised our provinces and districts to exercise due diligence
in handling transfers, especially for examination classes because in the event
of a transfer, it takes a long time for schools to get replacements and
ultimately, our pupils go for long without teachers,” he said.
“As such, the
ministry has come up with a policy to put on hold the transfer of teachers who
will be taking examination classes. Such transfers are usually processed in the
third term in preparation for the first term of the following year.”
He noted that
exceptions for teachers taking examination classes may only be for teachers who
wish to transfer on medical grounds, particularly those with chronic illnesses.
“Such teachers
may be considered after providing proof, usually from a medical expert, that
there is a need for them to move to a place where they can receive attention
from a doctor. Any other reason for transfer request is never entertained for
teachers taking examination classes,” he said.
Minister Moyo
further explained that in a bid to promote stability in disadvantaged
districts, the ministry had also adopted a bonding policy for newly recruited
teachers.
“In order to
safeguard the interest of learners, the ministry has put in place a bonding
mechanism for teachers who are joining the ministry for the first time. The
bonding period varies from district to district, with some disadvantaged
districts bonding teachers for a period of five years before they start
processing their transfers,” he said.
The policy is
expected to promote learning stability, particularly in rural and remote
schools, where recruitment and replacement of qualified teachers often takes
longer. Sunday Mail
