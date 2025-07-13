SIMMERING DOG FIGHT TO SUCCEED ED

Zanu PF heavyweights have started flexing their muscles in the increasing ugly fight to position themselves in the race to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid plots to elbow out those perceived to be newcomers through legal means and political manoeuvring.
The war to
succeed Mnangagwa has exploded into the public arena, especially after recent
politburo, central committee and women’s league meetings.
There are
indications that the 82-yearold ruler’s loyalists want to elbow out
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga from the race as they prefer business
tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.
On Friday, it
emerged that Zanu PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa was forced to retract a
memo sent to the ruling party’s provincial officials on June 5 that could have
disqualified Tagwirei from becoming a central committee member, clearing his
way to contest for senior leadership positions in the party.
It has also
emerged that Zanu PF’s ongoing cell verification exercise is exposing deep
seated factionalism in the party as members seek to position themselves through
the district coordinating committees (DCCs’) or by-passing the structure ahead
of the provincial elections later this year and the 2027 elective congress.
The DCCs have
direct influence on who is elected into the provincial coordinating committees,
the central committee, the national constitutive assembly as well as the
politburo, the party’s supreme decision making body.
DCC members are
eligible to attend the party’s congress as delegates with voting rights and
this makes them key factors in succession dynamics of the party.
The DCC
consists of elected members from the cells and branches, who represent the main
wing, women’s league and the youth league.
In the past,
fierce power struggles among Zanu PF leaders have forced repeated dissolutions
of DCCs.
Mpofu’s memo
warned provincial executives that any recommendations and co-option into
powerful positions including the central dommittee will attract sanctions.
“To be eligible
for selection or election to the central committee, an individual must meet
both the following criteria,” said Mpofu in the memo that has since been
reversed by Chinamasa’s intervention.
“The individual
must be a fully subscribed member of Zanu PF in good standing.
“Proven
provincial or higher office: The individual must have held office in the
province or a higher party organ for a continuous period of not less than five
years immediately preceding consideration.
“No person
lacking either requirement shall be nominated or considered.”
Zanu PF’s
Harare province recently recommended the co-option of Tagwirei into the central
committee, but the move was put on hold after the province was ordered to
follow laid down procedures.
Mpofu said
there were clear laid down procedures for co-option of any member into top
positions.
He instructed
the provincial leadership to enforce the five-year service requirement without
exception.
“Monitor DCC
adherence to the co-option procedure and statutory time limits,” he said.
“Submit
certified minutes of all vacancy filling meetings and subsequent endorsements
to the office of the secretary general within seven days of each stage.
“Non-compliance
will invalidate the nomination and may attract disciplinary measures.”
Zanu PF
director of information, Farai Marapira, said Mpofu’s directive was not
targeted at any individual.
“The party does
not address issues of advancement individually; the rules are universal,”
Marapira told The Standard.
“It is also
important to advise that Cde Tagwirei is one of many who have been advanced for
membership of our party's central committee.
“Therefore, for
one to say any decision thereof earmarks a single person is the work of
mischievous minds.”
Chiwenga is
seen as a frontrunner to succeed Mnangagwa while party spokesperson Christopher
Mutsvangwa has also been mentioned as another presidential aspirant.
Mnangagwa’s
term of office is constitutionally expected to come to an end in 2028.
The president
has said he has no intention of extending his term of office despite calls from
some of the party fanatics to have him stay on until 2030.
Observers say
there is a danger of history repeating itself if Mnangagwa fails to manage his
succession properly as was the case with his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who was
humiliated in 2017.
Mugabe was
removed by the military after a faction loyal to his then deputy accused him of
being surrounded by criminals and allowing the first lady Grace Mugabe to usurp
his powers. Standard
