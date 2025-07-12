LAND DISTRIBUTION : WAR VETS NOW TOP PRIORITY

In a move to bolster food security and honour those who fought for the nation’s liberation, the Government is prioritising war veterans in its land distribution efforts, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has said.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with Provincial Affairs and Devolution ministers in Harare on Friday, Dr Masuka said by empowering war veterans, the Government seeks to not only rectify past injustices, but also transform the country’s agricultural landscape.

He underscored the urgency of addressing land disputes and providing assistance to individuals without land.

“These war veterans need not be disturbed on farms. Those without land should be prioritised,” he said.

The commitment to prioritising the needs of war veterans reflects a broader strategy to ensure that all citizens can contribute to the nation’s agricultural productivity. A critical element of this initiative is the emphasis on tenure documentation for war veterans occupying properties without formal title deeds.

“There are war veterans that are on properties, but without tenure documents. This must be accelerated, and we have given our teams a deadline to find out what progress we are making,” Dr Masuka said.

This swift action is in line with the Government’s vision of equitable land distribution and enhanced food security.

Dr Masuka noted that with devolution and the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, about nine million people, representing 62 percent of the population, were involved in agriculture.

The statistic underscores the potential for agricultural growth when veterans are empowered to farm effectively. Dr Masuka said President Mnangagwa had directed that the majority of war veterans be allocated A1 farms, which ordinarily cover six hectares. The pricing for the first six hectares for title deeds is set at US$10 per hectare, while land beyond that will be priced according to agro-ecological rates, with a 15 percent discount for all veterans on land exceeding six hectares.

In a significant step towards improving land ownership processes, the Government has decentralised the issuance of title deeds across Zimbabwe.

The move is part of President Mnangagwa’s Land Tenure Implementation Programme, aimed at regularising land tenure and enhancing security of ownership.

The establishment of decentralised title deed centres will streamline access to documentation, ensuring that land ownership is equitable and efficient.

Previously, farmers were required to apply for title deeds in person, but under the new system, applications can be submitted electronically via WhatsApp or email. Dr Masuka anticipates that the online registration process will “improve time efficiency, streamline transactions and better safeguard valuable land documents.”

To further empower farmers, six banks are now offering mortgage facilities to assist them in acquiring title deeds, unlocking better financial opportunities for agricultural development.

The collaboration between the Government and financial institutions represents a significant milestone that will further boost output. As the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to support war veterans and ensure equitable access to land, it aims to promote agricultural development and food security in Zimbabwe.

Ongoing monthly meetings among Ministers of State will continue to facilitate this transformation, ensuring that the needs of war veterans are met in a timely and effective manner, said Dr Masuka. Sunday Mail