LAND DISTRIBUTION : WAR VETS NOW TOP PRIORITY

In a move to bolster food security and honour those who fought for the nation’s liberation, the Government is prioritising war veterans in its land distribution efforts, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has said.
Speaking at an
interactive meeting with Provincial Affairs and Devolution ministers in Harare
on Friday, Dr Masuka said by empowering war veterans, the Government seeks to
not only rectify past injustices, but also transform the country’s agricultural
landscape.
He underscored
the urgency of addressing land disputes and providing assistance to individuals
without land.
“These war
veterans need not be disturbed on farms. Those without land should be
prioritised,” he said.
The commitment
to prioritising the needs of war veterans reflects a broader strategy to ensure
that all citizens can contribute to the nation’s agricultural productivity. A
critical element of this initiative is the emphasis on tenure documentation for
war veterans occupying properties without formal title deeds.
“There are war
veterans that are on properties, but without tenure documents. This must be
accelerated, and we have given our teams a deadline to find out what progress
we are making,” Dr Masuka said.
This swift
action is in line with the Government’s vision of equitable land distribution
and enhanced food security.
Dr Masuka noted
that with devolution and the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,
about nine million people, representing 62 percent of the population, were
involved in agriculture.
The statistic
underscores the potential for agricultural growth when veterans are empowered
to farm effectively. Dr Masuka said President Mnangagwa had directed that the
majority of war veterans be allocated A1 farms, which ordinarily cover six
hectares. The pricing for the first six hectares for title deeds is set at
US$10 per hectare, while land beyond that will be priced according to
agro-ecological rates, with a 15 percent discount for all veterans on land
exceeding six hectares.
In a
significant step towards improving land ownership processes, the Government has
decentralised the issuance of title deeds across Zimbabwe.
The move is
part of President Mnangagwa’s Land Tenure Implementation Programme, aimed at
regularising land tenure and enhancing security of ownership.
The
establishment of decentralised title deed centres will streamline access to
documentation, ensuring that land ownership is equitable and efficient.
Previously,
farmers were required to apply for title deeds in person, but under the new
system, applications can be submitted electronically via WhatsApp or email. Dr
Masuka anticipates that the online registration process will “improve time
efficiency, streamline transactions and better safeguard valuable land
documents.”
To further
empower farmers, six banks are now offering mortgage facilities to assist them
in acquiring title deeds, unlocking better financial opportunities for
agricultural development.
The
collaboration between the Government and financial institutions represents a
significant milestone that will further boost output. As the Government remains
steadfast in its commitment to support war veterans and ensure equitable access
to land, it aims to promote agricultural development and food security in
Zimbabwe.
Ongoing monthly
meetings among Ministers of State will continue to facilitate this
transformation, ensuring that the needs of war veterans are met in a timely and
effective manner, said Dr Masuka. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment