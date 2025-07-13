WE ARE CURBING ABUSE : ZINARA ON NEW VEHICLE LICENCE EXEMPTION POLICY

There is an outcry among Zimbabwean vehicle owners after the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) introduced a new cumbersome vehicle licence exemption policy.
Under the new
policy, vehicle owners seeking to exempt their cars from licencing fees must
now submit a cumbersome list of mandatory documents.
These include a
garage report, garage tax clearance, police report, Vehicle Inspection
Department (VID) RT16 form, a picture of the car and an affidavit, among other requirements.
The documents
must be resubmitted at the end of every exemption term despite global trends
towards digital paperwork.
Previously,
vehicle owners would simply fill in an exemption form and provide proof of
ownership.
Now, many are
calling the process unnecessarily burdensome, complex and punitive.
Former Senator
Matson Hlalo, who is also the chairperson of the Sesikhulile Senior Citizens
group, described the new policy as “cruel and extortionist.”
“There is no
justification for requiring a garage or police report from an elderly person
whose health no longer permits them to drive,” Hlalo said.
“It is a fact
that pensioners in this country are getting very little pension, which cannot
even sustain the luxury of owning a vehicle.”
Another
pensioner, David Shoko, warned that the policy will fuel corruption.
“People will be
forced to bribe for fake garage reports or tax clearances just to meet these
new demands,” Shoko said.
“Not everyone
can afford a formal garage.
“Many of us
rely on informal mechanics or park the car at home until we can fix it.”
Motorists also
questioned the requirement for a police report and a VID RT16 form, arguing
that any of the documents should be sufficient.
“What Zinara is
doing is punishing honest citizens for being transparent,” said Monica Sibindi,
a teacher and single mother.
“If I park my
car at home because of a breakdown, why should I be forced to pay for multiple
reports and tax clearances? That’s absurd.
“We are not
criminals. We are just struggling to survive.”
Another
frustrated motorist, Lovemore Masendu, echoed similar sentiments.
“We already
have police roadblocks, private parking operators, and Zinara officers
enforcing road rules,” Masendu said.
Critics argue
that Zinara’s latest move reeks of revenue desperation rather than sound public
policy.
Zinara,
however, defended the revised exemption process, citing the need to curb abuse
of the system.
According to
the administration, the legal basis for vehicle licence exemptions is grounded
in the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14, Section 24(3))
which requires applicants to complete a prescribed form and provide supporting
documents.
“In recent
years, we observed instances where individuals misused the exemption system by
falsely declaring their vehicles as off-road while continuing to operate them,”
Zinara said in response to inquiries from The Standard.
“To address
this abuse, Zinara introduced additional verification measures such as
requiring a garage report for vehicles claimed to be mechanically unfit.
“These steps
help maintain fairness and compliance across the system.”
Zinara also
acknowledged the public’s frustration over the new exemption policy.
“We recognise
that not all exemption requests fit a standard mould,” ZIinara said.
“Genuine cases
such as those involving health constraints, financial hardship, or other
extenuating circumstances are carefully reviewed on an individual basis, with
provisions for higher-level consideration where warranted.”
“We remain
committed to balancing regulatory integrity with empathy for motorists’ unique
situations.”
With many
Zimbabweans facing economic hardship, the call is growing louder for a return
to a simpler, fairer, and more transparent exemption process. Standard
