MAN'S CAR STOLEN AT FRIEND'S HSE

A Kwekwe man (41) lost his vehicle, a Honda Aria, to suspected thieves while it was parked at a friend’s gate around 1 AM in the Mbizo suburb.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

“The police are appealing for information that might lead to the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle and the arrest of the culprits involved. The vehicle, a Honda Aria, was stolen on July 17 at about 1 AM in Mbizo, Kwekwe,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Leonard Tapfuma of Mbizo Extension, Kwekwe, parked his Honda Aria at a friend’s gate in the same suburb and entered the house.

“When he was about to leave, he found the vehicle missing,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to anyone with information that may be useful in the investigation of this case to approach any police station or police officers they see on patrol.

The motor vehicle registration number is AFI 8874. Sunday Mail