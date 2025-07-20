ED CRITICS SILENCED WITH CARS

Zanu PF party benefactors are allegedly dishing out luxury vehicles to critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a way of buying their silence with some leaders of war veterans having already been handed the new wheels.
A section of
war veterans has been calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation as they accuse him of
failing to stop corruption and alleged misgovernance.
Zanu PF early
this year was forced to expel its central committee member and war veteran
Blessed Geza after he started calling for the president’s resignation.
The former
liberation fighters were particularly peeved by the push by a Zanu PF faction
to have Mnangagwa’s term extended to 2030 in what is seen as an attempt to
torpedo Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s presidential ambitions.
The deal,
insiders say, is part of a broader strategy by the ruling party's benefactors
to silence dissenters, especially war veterans, with incentives.
Mnangagwa has
publicly stated that he was not interested in having his term of office
extended, insisting that he is a constitutionalist.
Zimbabwe
National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) sources said one of their
leaders (name given) was given a fleet of cars recently that includes four
Toyota GD6s and Acquas.
"He was
given over a dozen light motor vehicles and four top-of- the-range cars,"
the source said.
"These
cars are operating under a taxi company.”
ZNLWVA faction
leader Andreas Ethan Mathibela, who has previously called on Mnangagwa to step
down told The Standard that he was not one of those given the cars.
Owing to his
strong criticism against Mnangagwa, state security agents placed Mathibela
under surveillance and requested immigration officials at Plumtree, Maitengwe,
and Mphoengs border posts to ensure that he does not leave the country.
Mathibela has
held a string of press conferences denouncing the push by Mnangagwa’s loyalists
to have his term extended from 2028 to 2030.
"I haven't
received a car, or anything material, or even money, I haven't been given
that,” he said.
“And just to
rest your fear, no one can buy me with anything. The route I have taken as an
individual is that I work on behalf of the marginalised veterans and citizens.
“So there is no
amount of money, or gifts, or anything that can sway me from that position.”
Mathibela said
the ZNLWVA he leads was non-partisan.
“The reason why
everyone is panicking is because we have come out very clearly,” he said.
“Secondly,
being a war veteran, the reason why I went to war, specifically, was to help
Zimbabweans unlock themselves from the colonisers.
“So I'm still
on the course; that's what I believe in. I can't be swayed by any form of
gifts.”
“Please tell
the world you confronted me, and I denied the allegations. I can't be
bought."
Zanu PF
director of information Farai Marapira denied claims that there was a plot to
buy out Mnangagwa’s critics.
"Zanu PF
as a political party is our main thrust that we get as many supporters as
possible critics and n critics, but we wish to explain our ideologies that many
are converted to our cause,” he said.
“Zanu PF does
not hold grudges. If people see the light and decide to join Zanu PF, our doors
are always open, especially the old members who wish to join the party."
Controversial
businessman Wicknel Chivayo, who describes himself as Mnangagwa’s son, has been
dishing out cars to influencers for over two years.
The president
has described Chivayo as a “philanthropist.”
Zanu PF is torn
apart by factionalism as opposing camps seek to have a stake ahead of the
ruling party’s provincial elections set for later this year.
The
factionalism has been linked to Mnangagwa’s succession.
Mnangagwa has
not hinted on his preferred party member to take over from him during the
party’s elective congress in 2027.
The late Robert
Mugabe did not name a successor, and was eventually booted out in a coup in
2017. Standard
