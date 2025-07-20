ED CRITICS SILENCED WITH CARS

Zanu PF party benefactors are allegedly dishing out luxury vehicles to critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a way of buying their silence with some leaders of war veterans having already been handed the new wheels.

A section of war veterans has been calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation as they accuse him of failing to stop corruption and alleged misgovernance.

Zanu PF early this year was forced to expel its central committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza after he started calling for the president’s resignation.

The former liberation fighters were particularly peeved by the push by a Zanu PF faction to have Mnangagwa’s term extended to 2030 in what is seen as an attempt to torpedo Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s presidential ambitions.

The deal, insiders say, is part of a broader strategy by the ruling party's benefactors to silence dissenters, especially war veterans, with incentives.

Mnangagwa has publicly stated that he was not interested in having his term of office extended, insisting that he is a constitutionalist.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) sources said one of their leaders (name given) was given a fleet of cars recently that includes four Toyota GD6s and Acquas.

"He was given over a dozen light motor vehicles and four top-of- the-range cars," the source said.

"These cars are operating under a taxi company.”

ZNLWVA faction leader Andreas Ethan Mathibela, who has previously called on Mnangagwa to step down told The Standard that he was not one of those given the cars.

Owing to his strong criticism against Mnangagwa, state security agents placed Mathibela under surveillance and requested immigration officials at Plumtree, Maitengwe, and Mphoengs border posts to ensure that he does not leave the country.

Mathibela has held a string of press conferences denouncing the push by Mnangagwa’s loyalists to have his term extended from 2028 to 2030.

"I haven't received a car, or anything material, or even money, I haven't been given that,” he said.

“And just to rest your fear, no one can buy me with anything. The route I have taken as an individual is that I work on behalf of the marginalised veterans and citizens.

“So there is no amount of money, or gifts, or anything that can sway me from that position.”

Mathibela said the ZNLWVA he leads was non-partisan.

“The reason why everyone is panicking is because we have come out very clearly,” he said.

“Secondly, being a war veteran, the reason why I went to war, specifically, was to help Zimbabweans unlock themselves from the colonisers.

“So I'm still on the course; that's what I believe in. I can't be swayed by any form of gifts.”

“Please tell the world you confronted me, and I denied the allegations. I can't be bought."

Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira denied claims that there was a plot to buy out Mnangagwa’s critics.

"Zanu PF as a political party is our main thrust that we get as many supporters as possible critics and n critics, but we wish to explain our ideologies that many are converted to our cause,” he said.

“Zanu PF does not hold grudges. If people see the light and decide to join Zanu PF, our doors are always open, especially the old members who wish to join the party."

Controversial businessman Wicknel Chivayo, who describes himself as Mnangagwa’s son, has been dishing out cars to influencers for over two years.

The president has described Chivayo as a “philanthropist.”

Zanu PF is torn apart by factionalism as opposing camps seek to have a stake ahead of the ruling party’s provincial elections set for later this year.

The factionalism has been linked to Mnangagwa’s succession.

Mnangagwa has not hinted on his preferred party member to take over from him during the party’s elective congress in 2027.

The late Robert Mugabe did not name a successor, and was eventually booted out in a coup in 2017. Standard