MAN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S EX-BOYFRIEND

A manhunt has been launched for a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during a beer binge in Filabusi early this week.

It is alleged that the now deceased, Luckmore Mangisi, was drinking alone while the accused, Martin Ncube, was also drinking in the company of his girlfriend, who happened to be Mangisi’s ex-girlfriend.

It is reported that the now deceased approached the accused, and a heated exchange ensued.

The now accused is said to have drawn a Colombian knife, which prompted the now deceased to run away.

Ncube reportedly pursued the now deceased and came back with a blood-stained knife, only for Mangisi’s body to be discovered the next morning.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, confirmed the incident. zbc