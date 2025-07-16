EMPLOYEE STEALS US$24K AS ROBBERS RAID FIRM

A 35-year-old Bulawayo woman, who exploited an armed robbery at her workplace to steal US$24,000 in company funds, has been jailed for an effective six years.

The robbery incident occurred in October last year, when Nothando Banana took advantage of the situation and stole US$24,400.

She had been out of custody on US$100 bail.

Banana, according to the State, committed the crime on October 15, 2024, the same day robbers armed with pistols and a garden pick pounced and got away with US$32,500 in a violent armed robbery.

Banana was charged with theft of trust funds and tried to cover up her crime by blaming the robbers for the theft of the money. Chronicle