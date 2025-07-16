HUSBAND, WIFE FIGHT OVER BUSINESS

A tussle for the control of a shop they co-funded has landed a Dzivaresekwa couple in the Harare Civil Court.

Bridget Muchawira told Harare Civil Court magistrate, Ms Johanna Mukwesha, that she was being sidelined by her husband Libert Tsingano, yet they were business partners.

Muchawira accused her husband of excluding her in key decisions and turning the shop into his personal possession.

“He started bringing in his relatives to help at the shop without even consulting me,” Muchaiwa said.

“Then he began refusing to give me access to the financial records, claiming he was better at managing money.

“I started this business to empower our family, not to be pushed aside like a helper.”

According to her, they had operated a modest shop outside their home for over two years, offering basics such as groceries, snacks, airtime, and home-use essentials.

She claimed that she was the brains behind the idea to set up shop and that Tsingano only came in later with capital from his informal trading activities, and also helped with logistics and supplies.

“He must not control how I use my money. He is abusive when it comes to finances,” she said.

“He gives his girlfriend a lot of money and sometimes takes my share.”

In response, Tsingano claimed that his wife was taking money from the shop without accounting for it and failing to use it to buy new stock.

“I tried to involve her, but she doesn’t understand basic bookkeeping. Whenever I bring up accountability, she becomes defensive and emotional. I had to take charge to protect the business,” he said.

Tsingano explained that Muchawira locked the shop one morning and refused to hand over the keys.

He then reacted and allegedly forced the door open, removing some stock while claiming his rightful share.

Tsingano insisted that he invested more financially and has proof of transactions that justify him taking control of the shop.

The magistrate granted a reciprocal order, advised them to maintain peace at all times and to resolve their dispute as adults. Herald