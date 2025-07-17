LOOTED WAR VICTIMS COMPENSATION FUND IS BACK ON

The Government has announced the long-awaited resumption of payments under the War Victims Compensation Fund, more than two decades after the suspension of the scheme following revelations of alleged large-scale abuse exposed by the Chidyausiku Commission of Inquiry in 1998.

At a Press briefing in Harare yesterday, the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Monica Mavhunga, confirmed the move and outlined the processes currently underway to revive the suspended compensation system under the War Victims Compensation Act (Chapter 11:16).

“Following the identification of doctors by the Ministry of Health and Child Care who will sit as a medical board and conduct assessments, the ministry is set to resume payments for war victims’ compensation claims that were suspended as a result of the Chidyausiku Commission of Inquiry in 1998,” said Minister Mavhunga.

She said the Government remained committed to addressing the welfare of injured freedom fighters, especially as the country prepares to commemorate Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day on August 11 and 12, respectively.

“War victims are entitled to artificial limbs and clothing allowances if there is excessive wear and tear to clothing as a result of the use of the limbs,” she said.

“They are further entitled to medical expenses in relation to declared and accepted injuries, and to vocational training in order to improve their capacity to look after themselves.”

So far, 557 war victims have accessed statutory benefits such as assistive devices, medical care and clothing allowances.

Minister Mavhunga also clarified that those who had previously commuted their pensions would still be eligible for other benefits.

“I should emphasise that war victims who previously commuted their pensions are still eligible for statutory benefits, excluding pension, such as medical benefits in connection with declared and accepted injuries,” Minister Mavhunga said.

To ensure wider access, the ministry will launch awareness campaigns this year to inform war victims about their entitlements and how to claim them.

The resumption of payments marks a turning point following the 1998 suspension that stemmed from widespread mismanagement within the War Victims Compensation Fund.

The Chidyausiku Commission, led by the late Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, was appointed in 1997 after anonymous letters and media exposés revealing that undeserving individuals, including high-ranking officials, were exploiting loopholes in the system to pocket huge pay-outs.

Then, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Florence Chitauro told the commission that the Act governing the fund was riddled with weaknesses, administrative failures, and lacked clear parameters for who qualified.

She admitted that the underfunding of the War Veterans Fund led many ex-combatants to seek support through the War Victims Fund, which was originally intended to compensate civilians and fighters injured during the liberation struggle. Between 1991 and 1997, about Z$1,5 billion was disbursed, with Z$450 million paid out in just the final year before the suspension.

With a new framework now in place, the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs hopes to restore dignity and support to genuine war victims. The resumption of the compensation scheme comes as Zimbabwe prepares to honour the sacrifices of its freedom fighters in next month’s national commemorations. Herald