BAZ WARNS DJ OLLAH : STOP IT

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe has flexed its muscles and has warned podcasters who are violating the country’s laws with their strong reaction appearing to be directed at DJ Ollah 7 after his infamous X-rated interview with social media star Mai Jeremaya.
BAZ’s
intervention comes a week after a huge public outcry over DJ Ollah 7’s show.
There was
outrage on social media sites, on the streets of Harare and on various
platforms after DJ Ollah 7 and Mai Jeremaya combined to produce an X-rated
show, which did not have an age restriction, despite its explicit content.
Mai Jeremaya
used the podcast to repeat the same allegations, which were dismissed by a
Harare magistrate, in which she claimed she was raped by two men -Thabo
Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie.
The magistrate
ruled that Mai Jeremaya was a willing participant in a sex-for-money scheme.
DJ Ollah 7 was
heavily criticised for the way he handled the interview, including some phases
where his leading questions kept dragging Mai Jeremaya into a very dark place.
It was
highlighted that DJ Ollah 7’s line of questioning also exposed his lack of
proper journalistic skills which demanded him to respect judicial outcomes or,
more importantly, how to handle issues, or interviews, with rape survivors or
those who claim they survived such brutal attacks.
DJ Ollah 7 was
hammered for bringing up Mai Jeremaya’s past, which included questioning her
about how she lost her virginity, how she was allegedly raped and whether she
was still having intercourse with her husband, JMP.
He also asked
her the type of manhood she prefers and failed to guide her properly when she
claimed Thabo and Martin raped her without protection.
There has been
a very strong reaction nationwide to Mai Jeremaya’s appearance on DJ Ollah 7’s
podcast and how she was prepared to reveal explicit sex content on the show.
While there was
public disapproval of the interview, DJ Ollah 7 dug in and accused his critics
of not understanding how podcasts work.
However, BAZ
yesterday called on DJ Ollah 7 and his wayward colleagues, whose podcasts are
dominated by X-rated content, to abide by the country’s broadcasting laws.
“The
Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe hereby expresses serious concern over the
growing prevalence of internet-based broadcasting of content that is
inconsistent with Zimbabwe’s broadcasting regulations and standards.
“These
incidents, involving unverified, harmful or offensive material, represent a
blatant disregard for the guidelines provided in the nation’s broadcasting
laws, core of which are as follows:
Broadcasting
Services Act [Chapter 12:06]
Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content)
Regulations, 2004 [SI 185/2004]
Broadcasting
Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023?[SI 148/2023]
“These
instruments set the standards for responsible broadcasting, ensuring content
upholds national values, respects individual rights, and contributes positively
to societal development,” read the statement.
While DJ Ollah
7 last week argued that he was different to mainstream media, BAZ reminded him
that he was misinterpreting the country’s laws.
As was
highlighted in H-Metro last week, BAZ said there were ethical guidelines for
all broadcasters, whether traditional or digital.
As if directly
responding to DJ Ollah 7’s misplaced views, BAZ said there is no exemption from
responsible broadcasting.
“The Code of
Conduct for Broadcasters clearly defines the professional and ethical
guidelines that all broadcasters, whether traditional or digital, are required
to follow.
“It must be
noted that the Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of expression and the media
must be enjoyed responsibly and reasonably, with due regard for the rights and
freedoms of others.
“Broadcasting
via the internet does not equate to exemption from responsible broadcasting;
all broadcasters must meet the same ethical and legal standards. Broadcasting
platforms must not become vehicles for lawlessness, misinformation, or the
erosion of core national values.”
BAZ advised
internet broadcasters, like DJ Ollah 7’s, to familiarise themselves with the
existing Code of Conduct for their field.
“The Authority
will continue to monitor both traditional and digital media, and shall not
hesitate to decisively enforce the existing laws to protect the integrity of
Zimbabwe’s media space.
“The Authority
calls on all broadcasters to familiarise themselves with the Code of Conduct
for Broadcasters, and to ensure that their content complies with the law.”
Following the H
Metro story last week, DJ Ollah went on X (formerly Twitter) to defend his show
and even justified the X-rated content saying it was actually cleaner when
compared to similar international podcasts.
“Podcast is
relatively new to Zimbabwe and people should know that it’s totally different
from traditional media.
“It cannot
operate like a radio station or TV. People opt for podcasts more than TV coz it
gives them the voice and opportunity to speak their mind.
“Personally, I
don’t force people to come to my podcast. People book in advance to be slotted
in, we have the numbers and we got the skill. We tell people in advance that
we’re going to discuss about A, B, C and D. All our guests know that. Free to
say no as well to some of our questions.
“If you watch
some of the international podcasts, then compare with what we’re doing here,
you will see that hapana kana zvatati taita. Podcasts are mainly unfiltered…,”
wrote DJ Ollah. H Metro
