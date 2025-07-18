BAZ WARNS DJ OLLAH : STOP IT

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe has flexed its muscles and has warned podcasters who are violating the country’s laws with their strong reaction appearing to be directed at DJ Ollah 7 after his infamous X-rated interview with social media star Mai Jeremaya.

BAZ’s intervention comes a week after a huge public outcry over DJ Ollah 7’s show.

There was outrage on social media sites, on the streets of Harare and on various platforms after DJ Ollah 7 and Mai Jeremaya combined to produce an X-rated show, which did not have an age restriction, despite its explicit content.

Mai Jeremaya used the podcast to repeat the same allegations, which were dismissed by a Harare magistrate, in which she claimed she was raped by two men -Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie.

The magistrate ruled that Mai Jeremaya was a willing participant in a sex-for-money scheme.

DJ Ollah 7 was heavily criticised for the way he handled the interview, including some phases where his leading questions kept dragging Mai Jeremaya into a very dark place.

It was highlighted that DJ Ollah 7’s line of questioning also exposed his lack of proper journalistic skills which demanded him to respect judicial outcomes or, more importantly, how to handle issues, or interviews, with rape survivors or those who claim they survived such brutal attacks.

DJ Ollah 7 was hammered for bringing up Mai Jeremaya’s past, which included questioning her about how she lost her virginity, how she was allegedly raped and whether she was still having intercourse with her husband, JMP.

He also asked her the type of manhood she prefers and failed to guide her properly when she claimed Thabo and Martin raped her without protection.

There has been a very strong reaction nationwide to Mai Jeremaya’s appearance on DJ Ollah 7’s podcast and how she was prepared to reveal explicit sex content on the show.

While there was public disapproval of the interview, DJ Ollah 7 dug in and accused his critics of not understanding how podcasts work.

However, BAZ yesterday called on DJ Ollah 7 and his wayward colleagues, whose podcasts are dominated by X-rated content, to abide by the country’s broadcasting laws.

“The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe hereby expresses serious concern over the growing prevalence of internet-based broadcasting of content that is inconsistent with Zimbabwe’s broadcasting regulations and standards.

“These incidents, involving unverified, harmful or offensive material, represent a blatant disregard for the guidelines provided in the nation’s broadcasting laws, core of which are as follows:

Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06]

Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) Regulations, 2004 [SI 185/2004]

Broadcasting Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023?[SI 148/2023]

“These instruments set the standards for responsible broadcasting, ensuring content upholds national values, respects individual rights, and contributes positively to societal development,” read the statement.

While DJ Ollah 7 last week argued that he was different to mainstream media, BAZ reminded him that he was misinterpreting the country’s laws.

As was highlighted in H-Metro last week, BAZ said there were ethical guidelines for all broadcasters, whether traditional or digital.

As if directly responding to DJ Ollah 7’s misplaced views, BAZ said there is no exemption from responsible broadcasting.

“The Code of Conduct for Broadcasters clearly defines the professional and ethical guidelines that all broadcasters, whether traditional or digital, are required to follow.

“It must be noted that the Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of expression and the media must be enjoyed responsibly and reasonably, with due regard for the rights and freedoms of others.

“Broadcasting via the internet does not equate to exemption from responsible broadcasting; all broadcasters must meet the same ethical and legal standards. Broadcasting platforms must not become vehicles for lawlessness, misinformation, or the erosion of core national values.”

BAZ advised internet broadcasters, like DJ Ollah 7’s, to familiarise themselves with the existing Code of Conduct for their field.

“The Authority will continue to monitor both traditional and digital media, and shall not hesitate to decisively enforce the existing laws to protect the integrity of Zimbabwe’s media space.

“The Authority calls on all broadcasters to familiarise themselves with the Code of Conduct for Broadcasters, and to ensure that their content complies with the law.”

Following the H Metro story last week, DJ Ollah went on X (formerly Twitter) to defend his show and even justified the X-rated content saying it was actually cleaner when compared to similar international podcasts.

“Podcast is relatively new to Zimbabwe and people should know that it’s totally different from traditional media.

“It cannot operate like a radio station or TV. People opt for podcasts more than TV coz it gives them the voice and opportunity to speak their mind.

“Personally, I don’t force people to come to my podcast. People book in advance to be slotted in, we have the numbers and we got the skill. We tell people in advance that we’re going to discuss about A, B, C and D. All our guests know that. Free to say no as well to some of our questions.

“If you watch some of the international podcasts, then compare with what we’re doing here, you will see that hapana kana zvatati taita. Podcasts are mainly unfiltered…,” wrote DJ Ollah. H Metro