CONSUMERS BODY BOSS IN SCHOOL FEES FOR MANAGERS SCANDAL

Consumer Protection Commission corporate services director, Natasha Kanguru, is facing charges of criminal abuse of duty after the organisation ended up paying out US$26,956.07 in school fees benefits to its management.

Kanguru was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

She was released on US$200 bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, to reside at her given address and to report once per fortnight at the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission offices.

Prosecutors allege that between January 1 2023, and December 31 last year, and at the Consumer Protection Commission offices in the capital, Kanguru failed in the execution of her duties.

The State claims she did not provide the CPC Board and management with proper advice needed for them to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Public Entities Corporate Governance.

Because of her actions, the State alleges that the CPC board went on to offer its management, including herself, school fees benefits amounting to US$26,956.07.

Had she provided the right advice, as per her responsibilities, the State claims that the US$26,956.07 school fees benefit would not have been paid.

The State claims Kanguru acted contrary to her duties as a public officer. H Metro