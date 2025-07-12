GOVT FINALLY RESCUES FIVE GUTU KIDS

Government through the Department of Social Development has finally come to the rescue of a mentally challenged Gutu woman who lived in a dilapidated house and survived on rotten food scrounged from Mpandawana Growth Point dumping site, Masvingo Mirror has confirmed.

Three of the children are now in school at Chidembo Primary, Ward 38 Gutu, courtesy of a series of campaigns by Masvingo Mirror Helpline.

Sarah Mokgohloa and her kids who stayed at Gandashanga Village in Ward 38 Gutu walked 12km every three days to go and scrounge for food at the dumpsite.

Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare told Masvingo Mirror that Social Development officers visited the family on July 4, 2025 to assess the woman’s needs and then engaged For Our Children, a non-governmental organisation to assist.

Government has also relocated Sarah, her ill husband Christopher Zivengwa Mazhandu and the kids to temporary accommodation because the abandoned building that they were staying in is almost collapsing.

For Our Children Director Sissy Chinhamo said the family has already been assisted with groceries and some school supplies. The assistance followed a thorough needs assessment carried out by For Our Children, the community, local councillor and village head.

Chinhamo added that there will be further support for the family through gardening, livestock projects and continued psychosocial support.

“Our Social Development officers recently conducted a home visit to assess the needs of a vulnerable family. We are pleased to report that the children are now safely attending school, and the family has received essential support, including clothing and food, courtesy of local mobilisation efforts,” said Masanga.

Sarah’s father, Jacob Mokgohloa expressed joy at the support and wished to discuss with Chinhamo on how he can give a hand.

Irene Mufandaedza, a former school head and now secretary for village head Mandipa Mufandaenda of Gandashanga Village however, said there is still a lot that needs to be done for the children since the mother is mentally ill. She indicated that the three kids are yet to get school uniforms. The children are aged 14, 10, 7, 5 and 2.

Chinhamo pledged more donations in the next two weeks including school uniforms. The intervention by the Ministry followed a report by Masvingo Mirror in which the newspaper brought to the fore the inhuman conditions under which Sarah and her children were living. Sarah stayed in an abandoned house with huge cracks in Gandashanga Village, Ward 38 under Chief Gadzingo.

She shared four blankets with her children and husband and the seven slept on the floor in the same bedroom. The children last went to school two years ago after BEAM stopped paying their fees. Their source of food and clothes was the dumpsite.

Village head Mufandaedza then sent an SOS about the situation of the children which Masvingo Mirror responded to by publishing their plight.

“At the core of our efforts is the unwavering belief that every child has a right to education, identity, shelter, nutrition, protection and love. These rights are not optional, they are foundational,” said Chinhamo in a telephone interview with Masvingo Mirror.

Another well-wisher, Emmanuel Murapata, donated two buckets of maize and pledged to continue assisting the family. Well-wishers can contact Masvingo Mirror helpline on 0716 895 703 / 0775 036 812, or the Village Head’s Secretary, Irene Mufandaedza on 0773 712 530. Masvingo Mirror