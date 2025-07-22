LAND BARONS GRAB 140 SITES IN HARARE

Land barons have illegally occupied more than 140 sites across Harare, with city council turning to the courts to halt the rampant and unregulated developments, NewsDay reports. City officials highlighted the challenges they face in enforcing regulations, citing legal tactics used by land barons to delay demolition and enforcement efforts.
Harare City
Council housing and community service director Admond Nhekairo told the
Parliamentary Thematic Committee on Climate Change that land barons were using
“lawfare” to frustrate the municipality's attempts to reclaim public land.
“There is now a
tendency by some of these invaders to quickly rush to the courts with dirty
hands and apply for spoliation orders,” Nhekairo said.
“We end up in
court for two years while illegal developments continue. Even when the city
eventually wins, we are left to take corrective action.”
The
Environmental Management Agency (Ema) reported receiving 152 applications for
development projects on wetlands, including Environmental Impact Assessments
and requests for land-use changes.
Ema acting
director-general Christopher Mushava said the number was alarming.
“These
applications include both those from private developers and the City of Harare.
The positive is that there is now better communication on what needs to be
done,” he said.
Challenges
associated with housing in Harare were recently highlighted in the city’s
master plan which indicated a crisis including shortages.
Harare has a
severe housing backlog with 288 885 people on the waiting list and limited
housing supply while there is also high demand for affordable housing with 43%
of families being lodgers.
The master
plan’s written report also highlighted challenges of overcrowding saying many
households share one room while there are limited middle-income housing options
with the majority of stock being high-density (67%).
“Poor housing
conditions: Aging infrastructure and lack of repairs, especially in
pre-independence suburbs. Unfinished housing projects: Many developments lack
proper water, sewage and road infrastructure,” the report said.
“Unregulated
informal housing growth: Rapid expansion of informal settlements without
services. Difficult approval processes: Slow, expensive and bureaucratic
housing development approval system. Alleged corruption in land allocation:
Council lists not being followed; land barons taking over.” Newsday
