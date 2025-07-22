ZIM LOSES US$6,15 BILLION TO MONEY LAUNDERING

Zimbabwe has lost an estimated US$6,15 billion to money laundering-related crimes over the past five years, with car dealerships, gold smuggling and corrupt networks among the top enablers of illicit financial flows, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has revealed.

The FIU is a national agency responsible for detecting, preventing and combating financial crimes, particularly money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

Its mandate includes collecting, analysing and disseminating financial intelligence to prevent illicit financial activities and ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and counterproliferation financing (AML/ CTF/CPF) laws.

According to the FIU, between 2019 and 2024, money laundering activities cost the country an average of US$1,23 billion annually.

“Estimates suggest the total proceeds could be as high as US$6,15 billion over the same period, equating to approximately US$1,23 billion annually.

“This figure represents 3,4% of Zimbabwe’s 2023 GDP of US$35,2 billion, underscoring the substantial impact of financial crime on the national economy,” the FIU said in its annual report for 2024.

Money laundering is the process of making illegally obtained funds appear legitimate.

The report analysed 16 predicate crimes during the period under review, with six identified as the main sources of illicit proceeds.

“The illicit proceeds were largely generated from six predicate crimes, with smuggling accounting for US$920 million, followed by illegal gold and precious stones trade (US$880 million), corruption (US$730 million), fraud (US$500 million), tax evasion (US$300 million) and drug trafficking (US$170 million),” the FIU report said.

Despite some enforcement progress, the FIU observed that Zimbabwe's vulnerability to money laundering worsened over the same period.

“Zimbabwe’s vulnerability to money laundering increased during the same period, with the overall rating rising from medium to medium-high, and the vulnerability score increasing from 0,52 in 2019 to 0,62 in 2024,” the report said.

The trend, according to the FIU, is largely driven by Zimbabwe’s highly informal and cashheavy economy, where more than 90% of transactions are conducted in cash, mostly US dollars, making it difficult to trace funds or enforce regulations.

“This deterioration was primarily driven by the country’s highly informal, cash-based economy… posing significant challenges for traceability and oversight,” the report said.

The report flagged car dealerships as the high-risk sector due to their exclusion from antimoney laundering laws and the prevalence of high-value cash transactions with little to no regulatory oversight.

“The car dealers sector was identified as the most vulnerable, with a high risk, primarily due to its cash-intensive nature and lack of regulatory oversight,” it said.

Other high-risk sectors identified include precious metal and stone dealers, the real estate industry and the legal profession.

“Precious stone and metal dealers and the real estate sector were rated medium-high, driven by high-value transactions, cash activities and ineffective compliance controls,” the report noted.

“Lawyers also faced mediumhigh vulnerability due to their involvement in high-risk transactions.”

The banking sector was rated medium risk, with weaknesses identified in corporate banking, private banking and trade finance.

However, it was credited for having a strong legal framework and well-trained personnel.

“Despite these challenges, the sector benefits from a robust legal and regulatory AML framework, risk-based approaches and well-trained staff,” the FIU added.

Meanwhile, the insurance and securities sectors were deemed relatively low risk, though concerns remain around investment management and the rise of new financial instruments such as contracts for differences traded on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. Newsday