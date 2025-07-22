THREE DANCERS KILLED IN CRASH

Three members of Sekusile Sitshikitsha dance group died in a road traffic accident along the Gweru-Bulawayo highway on Sunday as they travelled back home from Mutare.
Other group
members suffered minor injuries and are receiving home treatment.
The group
represented Matebeleland North province at the just-ended Chibuku Neshamwari
Traditional Dance Festival at Mutare showgrounds.
In a joint
statement, sponsors Delta Corporation, The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe
(NACZ) and Zimbabwe Traditional Dancers Association (ZNTDA) expressed their
deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
“The loss
leaves an irreplaceable void in our artistic community.
“We also stand
in solidarity with members of Sekusile Sitshikitsha dance group as they deal
with the
aftermath of this ordeal,” reads part of the statement. Chronicle
