THREE DANCERS KILLED IN CRASH

Three members of Sekusile Sitshikitsha dance group died in a road traffic accident along the Gweru-Bulawayo highway on Sunday as they travelled back home from Mutare.

Other group members suffered minor injuries and are receiving home treatment.

The group represented Matebeleland North province at the just-ended Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival at Mutare showgrounds.

In a joint statement, sponsors Delta Corporation, The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Zimbabwe Traditional Dancers Association (ZNTDA) expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

“The loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our artistic community.

“We also stand in solidarity with members of Sekusile Sitshikitsha dance group as they deal

with the aftermath of this ordeal,” reads part of the statement. Chronicle