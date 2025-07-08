FRACAS AS TENANT CHASES AWAY MOURNERS

The arrival of a body of a man, who died in South Africa three months ago, torched an altercation in Belvedere on Sunday night, which spilled to Milton Police Station.
Tendai Mugabe
was found dead in Pretoria, South Africa on April 18. His body arrived in the
country on Sunday night.
However,
attempts by his relatives to take his body to a house in Belvedere, which they
claim belongs to their father, were resisted by a tenant, Clifford Lycan White.
The case
spilled to Milton Police Station. The Mugabe family spokesperson, Fidelia
Mugabe, told H-Metro White was renting the whole house for US$120.
“He was using
the whole house even though he claimed to be renting only one room and paying
just US$120 all the years. We found out that he was using the whole house and
he didn’t want anybody in the house. He was given a three-months notice to
vacate the house and his last month was May.
“He threatened
mourners that he would run them over with his car if they passed the gate and
that is why we had to force our way in.”
White filed a
report of trespassing against Dadirai, one of the Mugabe family members, after
she forced her way into the house.
Her family
members besieged Milton Police Station demanding her release. She was later
released.
Tendai was laid
to rest at Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road in Harare yesterday. H Metro
