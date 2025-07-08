FRACAS AS TENANT CHASES AWAY MOURNERS

The arrival of a body of a man, who died in South Africa three months ago, torched an altercation in Belvedere on Sunday night, which spilled to Milton Police Station.

Tendai Mugabe was found dead in Pretoria, South Africa on April 18. His body arrived in the country on Sunday night.

However, attempts by his relatives to take his body to a house in Belvedere, which they claim belongs to their father, were resisted by a tenant, Clifford Lycan White.

The case spilled to Milton Police Station. The Mugabe family spokesperson, Fidelia Mugabe, told H-Metro White was renting the whole house for US$120.

“He was using the whole house even though he claimed to be renting only one room and paying just US$120 all the years. We found out that he was using the whole house and he didn’t want anybody in the house. He was given a three-months notice to vacate the house and his last month was May.

“He threatened mourners that he would run them over with his car if they passed the gate and that is why we had to force our way in.”

White filed a report of trespassing against Dadirai, one of the Mugabe family members, after she forced her way into the house.

Her family members besieged Milton Police Station demanding her release. She was later released.

Tendai was laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road in Harare yesterday. H Metro