I'M NOT THE DAD : WIFE ABUSES ME AFTER DNA RESULTS

A Budiriro man was granted a protection order at the Harare Civil Court after he opened up about the emotional and physical abuse he is experiencing after discovering that two children he raised for nearly two decades were not his.

Daniel Mwashaireni told Harare Civil Court Magistrate Ms Johanna Mukwesha the abuse he endured at the hands of his wife, Linda Jena, since learning the truth.

“I was betrayed beyond words. I lived all these years believing I was a proud father, sacrificing everything for my children. I paid school fees, bought uniforms, fed them and performed my role. But all this time, I was just playing father to children that were not mine,” he said.

He said his wife has been using harassment, threats and even physical violence to force him to continue providing financial support for the children, demanding US$350 per child monthly.

According to Mwashaireni, the painful revelation came after years of suspicion and growing tension in his marriage.

Mwashaireni said he had long suspected that something was amiss due to the lack of resemblance and several conflicting statements made by his wife over the years.

“She never apologised to me. Instead, she became aggressive, called me useless and tried to manipulate me emotionally,” he said.

“When that didn’t work, she started threatening me and sending boys to my house. I have even been followed in the streets and she is punishing me for exposing the truth.”

Despite the pain of betrayal, Mwashaireni insists that he is not heartless and that his anger is not directed at the children, but at the physical and emotional abuse he has endured from his wife.

“I raised them with love. I will always care for them in some way, but I cannot be forced to pay $700 every month for a lie,” he said.

Jena is said to have made several attempts to get community leaders and even police officers involved, accusing Mwashaireni of neglect and emotional abuse.

Mwashaireni added that continuing to support children he did not father under pressure and violence is both unjust and traumatic.

“She wants to keep destroying my peace to the extent that I have moved out of the house, trying to focus, but she follows me,” he said.

“She insults me on the phone and now says I should face her family if I stop paying for the children.”

Mwashaireni told the court that his focus is on finding peace and closure and that he wants to rebuild his life.

Jena, however, denied the allegations of physical abuse against her husband, insisting that Mwashaireni owes her and the children for the life and comfort he provided them over the years.

“My children know that he is their father and no one else. I do not have anywhere to go with them therefore, he must accept me like that,” she said.

She revealed that if her husband throws her out of the house, her other children will suffer since they will need a mother figure.

Jena also told the court that Mwashaireni is only fabricating lies about abuse as a way to chase her away.

After considering all testimonies, the court favoured Mwashaireni and granted the order.

Both parties were advised to seek counselling to resolve their problems. Herald