JOBLESS MAN WINS R19M LOTTO

An unemployed man has claimed the R19 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. The National Lottery Ithuba said the person won R19,435,068.10 from the July 9, 2025, draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on a banking app with a R30 wager, using the Quick Pick selection method.

The winner, currently unemployed, attributes his luck to his persistence and belief that he would win one day.

"I have always believed I would win one day, and now it has finally happened."

Despite his confidence, his eventual win came as a huge surprise.

“I found out I had won through my bank and checked the results on the National Lottery app, and I was shocked."

The winner says he was thrilled to share the news with his wife and is eager to transform his life and the lives of those around him.

He plans on investing and improving the lives of those around him.

"I also plan on helping a former colleague who holds a special place in my heart," he added.

He intends to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable organisations.

The winner also plans to invest some of his winnings to create a sustainable source of income that will allow him to enjoy life's simple pleasures, like the leisure walks he loves taking by the beach.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: It's inspiring to see a winner who is committed to transforming not only his own life but also the lives of those around him; his family, friends, and community. When managed wisely, a multi-million rand jackpot win can rewrite the future for many people."

IOL News